Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Boston Dynamics and five other robot makers pledge not to weaponize their robots
Boston Dynamics and other robot companies signed a pledge on Thursday not to make any robots that can harm humans. The other firms were Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics, and Unitree. In addition, more robot makers have been encouraged to follow suit. Warning of nefarious use of robotics.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
3DPrint.com
New Acquisition Gives Lithoz Three Ceramics 3D Printing Technologies
Austria’s Lithoz is adding to its ceramic 3D printing portfolio though the acquisition of CerAMing, a German startup that has pioneered a process it calls layer-wise slurry disposition (LSD). The new asset is said to fill out the variety of offerings that Lithoz has, giving it a third, novel method for additive manufacturing (AM) with ceramics.
MedicalXpress
Generative design offers solution to patient-specific knee implants
An advanced design technique, used to develop components for aerospace and automotive industries, has been harnessed in the production of bespoke medical devices. Researchers at the University of Birmingham, working in partnership with design software specialists Autodesk, Manufacturing Technology Center (The UK National Center for Additive Manufacturing), and the University Hospitals Birmingham have used a technique called Generative Design to produce a knee implant that can be used to treat osteoarthritis.
Jalopnik
Please Don’t Give the Robots Guns, Pleads Boston Dynamics
By now, everyone’s seen the videos of Boston Dynamics robot dog, Spot. It can walk, run, hop on two legs and even dance—it’s mighty impressive. But with every video released by the American robotics firm, it felt like we were edging closer to the ultimate goal of four-legged drones that could be equipped for battle and replace soldiers. A pretty terrifying idea.
Engadget
Boston Dynamics and other industry heavyweights pledge not to build war robots
The days of Spot-like robots being leveraged as a weapons platform and actual Spots training alongside special forces operators are already coming to an end; Atlas as a back-flipping soldier of fortune will never come to pass. Their maker, Boston Dynamics, along with five other industry leaders announced on Thursday that they will not pursue, or allow, the weaponization of their robots, according to a non-binding, open letter they all signed.
satnews.com
Hyperspectral imaging for smallsats is the goal of Exobotics + Simera Sense collaboration
Exobotics and Simera Sense are collaborating to engineer and integrate a hyperspectral imager into one of their smallsat platforms that is scheduled to be launched into LEO later this year. The hyperspectral imager will perform high resolution imaging, at less than 5 meters per pixel in the 450 to 900...
Nature.com
Designing all-pay auctions using deep learning and multi-agent simulation
We propose a multi-agent learning approach for designing crowdsourcing contests and All-Pay auctions. Prizes in contests incentivise contestants to expend effort on their entries, with different prize allocations resulting in different incentives and bidding behaviors. In contrast to auctions designed manually by economists, our method searches the possible design space using a simulation of the multi-agent learning process, and can thus handle settings where a game-theoretic equilibrium analysis is not tractable. Our method simulates agent learning in contests and evaluates the utility of the resulting outcome for the auctioneer. Given a large contest design space, we assess through simulation many possible contest designs within the space, and fit a neural network to predict outcomes for previously untested contest designs. Finally, we apply mirror ascent to optimize the design so as to achieve more desirable outcomes. Our empirical analysis shows our approach closely matches the optimal outcomes in settings where the equilibrium is known, and can produce high quality designs in settings where the equilibrium strategies are not solvable analytically.
ZDNet
Boston Dynamics: We won't weaponize our robots and neither should our customers
Boston Dynamics, the formerly Google-owned firm behind the Spot robot dog and its humanoid equaivalents, has published an open letter vowing to counter attempts by buyers to weaponize its products. The company released the pledge, saying it was worried by recent "makeshift efforts" by people to weaponize commercially available robots....
Researchers develop new technology to kill cockroaches
Scientists from Heriot-Watt University have developed a system to target the problem of cockroaches using laser and artificial intelligence technology.Designed by Ildar Rakhmatulin, the system has been built using affordable, off-the-shelf equipment and detects cockroaches within 1.2 metres of accuracy.Cockroaches are a pest found all around the world and in the UK. They are famously resilient – for years people believed they could even survive a nuclear bomb.The system was tested on the pests last year and findings have now been published in the journal Oriental Insects.Household cockroaches can live in populations of millions. They can spoil food and appliances,...
Control Engineering
Soft robots grip with the right amount of force
A system has been developed to help robot grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task. This system, called Series Elastic End Effectors (SEED), could be useful where there’s uncertainty in an application or particular setting. Tool use has long been a hallmark of...
Next Steps in NFTs: Which Innovations Stand Behind Dynamic NFTs?
Dynamic NFTs have more utility since they can respond to user interaction with tokens, which unlocks potentially limitless utility. This technology can be applied in NFT tickets, move-to-earn apps, wallets, games, art, and documentation. Sasha Serykh. Tech PR/Commucations. Credibility. Dynamic NFTs are a new trend in web3. In five questions...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
DeepMind AI is able to make algorithms better than humans have imagined, creators claim
A new artificical intelligence system is able to create algorithms better and more powerful than humans have imagined, its creators say.DeepMind, the Google sister company that has brought a number of machine learning breakthroughs, says the latest discovery is one step on its mission to use artificial intelligence to advance science.Despite the fact that algorithms are used everywhere today, finding them is still incredibly difficult. For instance, mathematicians relied on a specific way to do matrix multiplication – and it wasn’t until 1969 that a researcher called Volken Strassen showed that there was actually a better way, which has stayed largely...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
TechCrunch
Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots
We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society.
Daily Trojan
University grant advances sustainability innovation
The University announced Monday that they received an $8.8 million grant that will support sustainability research initiatives. The grant — composed of settlement funds from a 2016 class-action lawsuit — will support the USC Urban Trees Initiative, USC Energy Institute and the USC Dornsife Microbial Greenhouse Gas Consumption Research Center.
