Uvalde, TX

Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Authorities looking for victims of fraud

Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym

UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
