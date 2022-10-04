Read full article on original website
WBUR
Uvalde parent protests outside school district to demand accountability for shooting
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah Garcia was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He's been camping outside school district headquarters for more than a week to demand accountability for police officers' response to the shooting.
KCBD
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Uvalde parents want school district police officers suspended
Parents of Uvalde CISD students want the district to suspend its entire police department. They have been holding vigils and camping outside district headquarters.
KSAT 12
Uvalde parents protest after school district hires ex-DPS trooper under investigation for massacre response
Parents and relatives of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting are protesting on Thursday morning after the Uvalde CISD police force hired a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper under investigation for her response to the attack. Crimson Elizondo, a new UCISD police officer, was recognized by parents...
KSAT 12
Mother of Uvalde park shooting victim calls for better protection for local children
UVALDE, Texas – Almost a month after a second shooting rocked the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary on May 24, the mother of one of the shooting svictims is advocating for changes to protect their kids. Two teens were shot at Uvalde Memorial Park on Sept....
KTSA
Uvalde School Board Fails Again
In any fiasco, you look for a bright spot, a person or moment of competence, on which to rebuild. Uvalde, we’re still looking.
Uvalde school district fires former DPS trooper who was just hired as a CISD police officer
In the face of withering backlash, the Uvalde school district has fired Crimson Elizondo, the former state trooper who was hired recently by the school district police department.
Bandera Bulletin
Authorities looking for victims of fraud
Bexar County Precint 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich is requesting citizen assistance in identifying persons who are potentially victims of fraud through air conditioning work done by an unlicensed contractor in an area that includes Lakehills. “If anyone has done business with the company known as Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC/R,...
crossroadstoday.com
Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
fox7austin.com
San Antonio Spurs hold practice at Uvalde High School gym
UVALDE, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs made a stop in Uvalde where elementary school students and families got to join in on a practice ahead of the Spurs' 2022-23 season. The full team and coaching staff went to Uvalde High School Saturday as a part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s (SS&E) long term commitment to their neighbors in Uvalde, says the team. Players and students shot baskets and practiced their dribbling skills, with players even lifting little ones up to dunk. Players also signed autographs for the kids.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
