Quick, light shower possible, still low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity remains low for this time of year, but there will also be a weak front that passes through this afternoon.

That front brings a 10% chance of a stray shower, and even less humid air arrives tonight. It’ll feel cool again with lows in the low-mid 60s.

It will be warm in the sunshine again tomorrow. Highs still reach the mid 80s, which is below average for early October.

The rest of the week should be comfortable and slightly below average as well.

Humidity increases early next week, and a few showers also return to the forecast.

In the tropics, there are two waves to watch. The one that’s most likely to develop stays farther out to sea. The second wave may head into the Caribbean, but it looks to remain more unorganized and stay farther south.

