ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, WI

Comments / 0

Related
radioplusinfo.com

10-10-22 nobody injured in waupun residential fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that significantly damaged a Waupun home over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the Craig and Julie Bronkhorst home on Longview Road Saturday morning to find smoke and flames visible and extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived however a pet cat was still missing. The fire investigation is ongoing but investigators say the fire appears to have originated in the area of a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Firefighters from 13 area departments assisted at the scene.
WAUPUN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
UPMATTERS

Single vehicle crash in Wisconsin leaves one dead, vehicle in flames

GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Friday night that resulted in the death of the driver. According to a Facebook post by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on October 7 on Old 22 Road at Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett.
GILLETT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, WI
Crime & Safety
Manitowoc County, WI
Accidents
City
Cleveland, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect

Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Fire Trucks#Accident
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
MEQUON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJFW-TV

Sheboygan man missing; last seen in the Northwoods

LANGLADE COUNTY - The Langlade County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing person. 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan was last seen last Friday night. He was leaving Joanie and Stub's East Short Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause's paddle boat was found last Saturday on...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 7, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy