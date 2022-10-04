Read full article on original website
10-10-22 nobody injured in waupun residential fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that significantly damaged a Waupun home over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the Craig and Julie Bronkhorst home on Longview Road Saturday morning to find smoke and flames visible and extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived however a pet cat was still missing. The fire investigation is ongoing but investigators say the fire appears to have originated in the area of a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Firefighters from 13 area departments assisted at the scene.
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
Single vehicle crash in Wisconsin leaves one dead, vehicle in flames
GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Friday night that resulted in the death of the driver. According to a Facebook post by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on October 7 on Old 22 Road at Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett.
Appleton police chase man who dropped loaded handgun downtown, found hiding in backyard
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect faces potential various firearm charges after he dropped a loaded stolen handgun in downtown Appleton, allegedly ignored officer commands, and took off running. According to the Appleton Police Department, the incident happened on a ‘recent weekend’ when officers were monitoring downtown activity near...
Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect
Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating
MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
Teen allegedly took 'harmful' pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Wash. Co.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for "harmful" videos and pictures taken of at least 10 underage girls without their consent at a private residence.
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in the Northwoods
LANGLADE COUNTY - The Langlade County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing person. 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan was last seen last Friday night. He was leaving Joanie and Stub's East Short Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause's paddle boat was found last Saturday on...
13 students injured after school bus crash in Wisconsin
"The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," authorities said.
Daily Arrest Records - October 7, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
