Jonathan India wants to make it clear, emphasizing it multiple times, he is not making excuses for the 2022 season. There is no hiding the fact it was a disappointing year for himself and the team. The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games, the second 100-loss season in club history. India, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, struggled throughout his second season in the big leagues. ...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO