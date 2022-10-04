ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
MOVIES
NME

Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester in new trailer

The new trailer for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix comedy horror film Wednesday has been shared, with Fred Armisen revealed to be playing Uncle Fester. A first trailer for the upcoming Addams Family reboot series was shared earlier this summer and saw Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) causing chaos at her public school swimming pool before being transferred to Nevermore Academy.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the chaotic trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season two

HBO has released the official trailer for The White Lotus season 2 – check it out below. The original The White Lotus was meant to be a standalone miniseries but following critical acclaim and high ratings, showrunner and writer Mike White has returned for another season. Featuring almost an...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mantzoukas
Person
Amber Ruffin
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Chelsea Peretti
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Steve O
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Jessi Klein
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Pharrell
Person
John Mulaney
Deadline

‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit

The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date

The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
TV SERIES
NME

Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Creator#Big Mouth#Human Resources
NME

WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound

WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
MUSIC
NME

‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record

The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Glitch’ review: slow-starting sci-fi eventually sparks into life

A good job, a boyfriend who wants to marry her, a best friend who’s jealous of her life – when we first meet Glitch‘s lead character, Ji-hyo (played by Vincenzo breakout star Jeon Yeo-been) seems to have it all. But it quickly becomes clear that this 30-year-old is second-guessing her path in life. Does she want to remain in a relationship with Si-gook (Lee Dong-hwi) and stay in her office job? Her constantly dissatisfied expression suggests not.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

M Night Shyamalan’s new thriller sets release date

M Night Shyamalan’s new film has set a date for release. The as-yet-untitled film will be released via Universal on April 5 2024 (as per Deadline.). Plot details for the film, as well as the cast, are being kept tightly under wraps, but it is thought to be in the thriller genre.
MOVIES
NME

Megan Thee Stallion performs with ‘Halo”s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Halo‘s Master Chief during her TwitchCon set this weekend – see footage below. The fictional character and protagonist of the Halo series emerged on stage during the San Diego performance on Saturday night (October 8) to dance alongside Megan as she played ‘Freak Nasty’.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy