Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester in new trailer
The new trailer for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix comedy horror film Wednesday has been shared, with Fred Armisen revealed to be playing Uncle Fester. A first trailer for the upcoming Addams Family reboot series was shared earlier this summer and saw Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) causing chaos at her public school swimming pool before being transferred to Nevermore Academy.
Watch the chaotic trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season two
HBO has released the official trailer for The White Lotus season 2 – check it out below. The original The White Lotus was meant to be a standalone miniseries but following critical acclaim and high ratings, showrunner and writer Mike White has returned for another season. Featuring almost an...
‘The Rings Of Power’ showrunners address Celeborn’s fate after seemingly killing off character
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power showrunners have addressed whether Galadriel’s husband Celeborn is actually dead in the series. In episode seven, The Eye, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) mentions to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) about losing her husband Celeborn in the war against Morgoth. While it isn’t said...
‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit
The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
Tatyana Ali Says ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Reignited Her Passion for Music and Performing
Tatyana Ali competed on Season 2 of 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' and was so good she made it to the final 3.
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”
Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound
WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record
The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
‘Glitch’ review: slow-starting sci-fi eventually sparks into life
A good job, a boyfriend who wants to marry her, a best friend who’s jealous of her life – when we first meet Glitch‘s lead character, Ji-hyo (played by Vincenzo breakout star Jeon Yeo-been) seems to have it all. But it quickly becomes clear that this 30-year-old is second-guessing her path in life. Does she want to remain in a relationship with Si-gook (Lee Dong-hwi) and stay in her office job? Her constantly dissatisfied expression suggests not.
Omar Epps Reveals Iconic Scene from ‘Juice’ With Tupac Shakur Was Improvised
Tupac Shakur's first film role was 'Juice.' From there, he starred in five other movies, all of which were critically acclaimed.
M Night Shyamalan’s new thriller sets release date
M Night Shyamalan’s new film has set a date for release. The as-yet-untitled film will be released via Universal on April 5 2024 (as per Deadline.). Plot details for the film, as well as the cast, are being kept tightly under wraps, but it is thought to be in the thriller genre.
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ episode seven recap: an old enemy approaches
You gotta love any show with the balls to set a horse on fire. Chaos reigns at the start of the this week’s episode, with Mount Doom now spouting enough ash and lava over Middle-earth to make the first 20 minutes almost entirely red. The Rings Of Power star...
Megan Thee Stallion performs with ‘Halo”s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Halo‘s Master Chief during her TwitchCon set this weekend – see footage below. The fictional character and protagonist of the Halo series emerged on stage during the San Diego performance on Saturday night (October 8) to dance alongside Megan as she played ‘Freak Nasty’.
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
Gavin Rossdale on Bush’s new album ‘The Art Of Survival’, cooking with Tom Jones and that ‘Woodstock’ doc
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has spoken to NME about the grunge veterans’ post pandemic album ‘The Art Of Survival’ – which shines a light on the “destruction of women’s rights, the planet and the rise of AI”. : Soundtrack Of My Life: Bush’s...
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
Rivers Cuomo reflects on “blowing minds” at Harvard following Weezer’s success
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has spoken about going incognito at Harvard University following the success of their self-titled debut. Released in 1994, Weezer’s self-titled debut (also known as the ‘Blue Album’) reached number 16 in the Billboard 200 chart and was certified triple platinum within a year.
