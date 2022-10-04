ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Naomi Watts was told her career would be ‘over’ at age 40 as she would ‘become unf***able’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fihB4_0iL3uG4I00

Naomi Watts has revealed she was once told her career would be “over” at age 40, when she would supposedly “become unf***able”.

At the time, Watts had recently starred in David Lynch’s acclaimed psychological drama Mulholland Drive , and was 33 years old.

Recalling the comment to Entertainment Weekly , Watts said: “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because it’s all over at 40 when you become unf***able.’ And I’m like, ‘What? What does that mean exactly?’

“Then you think about it, and you go, ‘Oh, right. When you are no longer reproductive, when those organs are no longer functioning, you are not sexy, so, therefore, you are not hirable.’ That just made me so mad.”

Watts, 54, was asked what changes the film industry could make to provide better oppurtunities for middle-aged and older female actors.

“It’s such an awkward conversation because, from day one, we begin our aging process,” she said. “It’s something we just all have to get comfortable with and women are asked to do it more than men.

“We don’t talk about a man aging hardly ever,” Watts continued. “We don’t talk about his gray hair. In fact, if we do, it’s like, ‘Oh, he gets more handsome, more desirable, more powerful.’ And why is he powerful? Because he’s accumulated experiences. Well, it should be the same for women.

“We’ve got important and powerful experiences as well at this age that we should feel proud of.”

Watt’s comments echo those made by fellow actor Charlize Theron, who recently recalled an unnamed director who wanted her to dress more “f***able” .

The Mad Max: Fury Road star opened up about “having absolutely no control” over her choice of clothes in an interview published last month .

“Having some guy make you have a fitting almost in front of them – stuff like that, it’s really belittling,” she said. “When I started, there was no conversation around it. It was like, ‘This is what you’re wearing.’”

The actor went on to address a specific experience she had with an unnamed male director.

“I remember one movie in particular, this male director who just kept bringing me in, fitting after fitting after fitting after… and it was just so obvious that it was to do with my sexuality and how f***able they could make me in the movie,” she said. “And when I started out, that was just kind of the norm.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Geena Davis recalls ‘bad’ encounter with Bill Murray early in career: ‘I should have walked out’

Geena Davis has reflected on a “bad” encounter with Bill Murray early on in her career.The Thelma & Louise actor worked with Murray on 1990 film Quick Change. During their first meeting, the actor, who was 39 at the time, is said to have insisted on using a massage device on Davis despite her repeatedly protesting against it. Recalling the alleged encounter, Davis, 66, told The Times: “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.“I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Charlize Theron
The Independent

Mila Kunis confirms longstanding That ’70s Show rumour: ‘I’d like to make it very clear that I did lie’

Mila Kunis has addressed a rumour that’s been swirling for some time about how she landed her role on That ’70s Show.The now-39-year-old actor first landed the part of spoiled teenager Jackie Burkhart on the eight-season sitcom when she was 14.However, as the directors were only seeking older teen actors for the character, word had it Kunis falsely told them she was 18 in order to land the job.Now, in a confession filmed with Vanity Fair, the star has spoken her truth.“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said.“I’d...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Watch with caution:’ Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film

Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive.The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting.Those who have watched the 15-certificate film since its release on Friday (7 October) are alerting their Twitter followers to the fact that the film features “harrowing” scenes many might find triggering.Netflix briefly mentions that Luckiest Girl Alive features “sexual violence” and “threat” at the top of the screen when the film starts – but many...
MOVIES
The Independent

Fox news host, 58, under fire for bizarre complaint college kids aren’t hot enough

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has provoked a backlash in some corners of social media, after the 58-year-old host made comments that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore for college to be fun.“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said on The Five. “Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”58-year-old Greg Gutfeld complains that today's college...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Aging#Unf#Mad Max#Entertainment Weekly
The Independent

Taylor Swift makes rare comment about six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn: ‘We’ve had to dodge weird rumours’

Taylor Swift has shared a rare comment about her six-year-relationship with Joe Alwyn, revealing that they’ve had to “dodge weird rumours”. The 32-year-old singer opened up about her British actor boyfriend in a video shared to her Instagram on Friday, where she discussed the first track, “Lavender Haze,” that will be featured on her upcoming album, Midnights.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mindy Kaling ‘surprised’ by backlash against Scooby-Doo’s Velma being depicted as South Asian

Mindy Kaling has commented on the online backlash surrounding the depiction of the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in an upcoming animated series. The character, who has traditionally appeared as white in the original comics and film adaptations, is South Asian in the new spin-off.The Office star will voice the famously bespectacled character on Velma, as well as executive produce the show for HBO Max.At New York’s Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October), Kaling said that she’s “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media”, according to a report from Insider.“I think of the characters in this as so...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Strictly judges call out ‘heart-wrenching’ result as Richie Anderson becomes second celebrity to leave

The Strictly judges were left “heartbroken” by the BBC show’s latest result.In Sunday night’s episode (9 October), Richie Anderson and Fleur East were announced to have received the least votes.After the dreaded dance off, the judges opted to save East, meaning Anderson was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the 2022 series.Anderson was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, who won last year’s series with Rose Ayling-Ellis.Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all opted to save East. However, Shirley Ballas, who ishead judge, revealed she would have sent her home should she have had the casting vote.Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

'Amsterdam' and 'Lyle Lyle' struggle, letting 'Smile' repeat

David O. Russell's star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam" flopped and the children's book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Neither new release caught fire with...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy