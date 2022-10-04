ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive

By Hannah Stephenson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce2n3_0iL3uFBZ00

As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.

It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.

But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.

So, what should we NOT be doing?

Kate Lindley, product manager at Baby Bio (solabiol.com), offers this advice…

Don’t leave them outside for too long after summer

If you moved your houseplants outside over summer, make sure you don’t leave them out as the months get cooler. As soon as the temperatures drop slightly overnight, bring them in, or the chill could  cause damage.

Don’t leave them near radiators or in draughts

When you bring them inside, don’t place them near draughty windows or in rooms which become particularly chilly, such as conservatories or porches.

Most common houseplants are native to warm, tropical environments, and are extremely sensitive to the cold. Bonsai trees, for example, can quickly die if they are left in a draughty spot.

Likewise, don’t place them near radiators, as intense heat from central heating can cause leaves to turn brown and crispy and cause plants to become stressed.

Instead, move them to a more central position in the room or elevate them away from the heat source. You can also add a humidifier or place your plants next to a tray of pebbles in a shallow layer of water to increase humidity. Remember to mist regularly, too.

Don’t repot in winter

Ideally, the best time to repot houseplants is during spring and summer, when they are actively growing. It is possible to repot houseplants in autumn, just as long as it’s not too late into the season. Most houseplants become dormant throughout winter, so their rate of growth is much slower and roots may not take to the new soil as well.

Don’t propagate after autumn

Early autumn is usually your last chance to take cuttings from your plant babies, as root growth will slow down from November until next season.

There are several different ways to propagate, from water propagation to leaf cuttings and dividing – the most appropriate method depends on the type of plant you want to make multiply. Pothos, Monstera deliciosa, ZZ plants (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) and inch plants (Tradescantia zebrina) tend to prefer water propagation, whereas succulents are easy to propagate from leaf cuttings, and any plant which produces ‘pups’, like a Chinese money plant, can be divided.

During the dormant season, though, taking more hardwood cuttings (in other words, the whole stem) will provide best results, as there is more energy to help fuel the production of new roots.

Don’t overwater

One of the biggest killers of houseplants all year round is accidental overwatering, but they are particularly susceptible in autumn and winter, as plants are not actively growing, and therefore require much less water. Too much water can lead to root rot, gnat problems and a lack of oxygen reaching the roots.

Don’t water your plants straight from the cold tap

Tap water can become too cold during winter months, and shock the root system. Instead, use tepid water by allowing it to reach room temperature before watering your plants. Using up old glasses of tap water lying around the house is a great way of saving on water consumption.

Don’t leave them in dark rooms

Plants require sunlight to photosynthesise, but it is often in short supply during autumn and winter. Make sure you open your curtains and consider moving houseplants to a sunnier spot, such as a south-facing window (but out of direct sunlight), as long as it is not too close to a radiator or draughty window.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

What Your Hydrangeas Can Tell You About Your Soil

It’s true: The blossoms of certain varieties of hydrangeas change color based on soil pH, offering valuable insight into soil composition and what’s going on underground. Gardeners can use that knowledge to their advantage. Here’s how. Introduction to Hydrangeas. Due to their versatility and ability to thrive...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Houseplants#Central Heating#Bonsai Trees#Christmas
Popular Science

A bit of care can keep your houseplants from sheltering harmful mold

Houseplants can fill our homes with nature without being overwhelming. But sometimes, what you hope will make you feel calm and comfortable ends up making you wheeze. There’s no getting around it: the bits of greenery we place, plant, and hang around our living areas tend to coexist with potentially unpleasant fungi. Not everyone is affected by these uninvited guests, but those who are know the fungi that can live in and around houseplants can trigger allergies, cause infections, and may even be poisonous to pets and curious toddlers. Don’t throw out your plants just yet, though, because there are basic precautions you can take to mitigate the already low risk that houseplant molds will disrupt your daily life.
GARDENING
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
Seacoast Current

New England, if You Smell Cucumbers in Your House, Here’s Why You Should Get Out Fast

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, and away from the disgusting. However, THIS smell is crucially important, and not one you want to mess around with.
GARDENING
CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
WILDLIFE
Lifehacker

9 Things You're Not Cleaning in Your Washing Machine (but Should Be)

Washing machines—is there anything they can’t do? Just kidding: There are plenty of things you shouldn’t wash in your machine. Plus, the machine itself has to be washed, which is tedious. Still, there are some surprising uses for yours, even if it’s not usable for every situation. Here are a few ways you should be using your washing machine (and probably aren’t) that go beyond the usual clothes, towels, and linens.
ELECTRONICS
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy