ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering seven babies to go on trial

By Kim Pilling
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHZNO_0iL3uEIq00

A nurse is due to go on trial on Tuesday accused of multiple baby murders.

Lucy Letby , 32, will face charges that she murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford , is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.

She denies all the allegations.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.

In May 2017, detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital, initially looking into the deaths of 15 babies over 12 months from June 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Chester Hospital#Manchester Crown Court
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby boy and 2-year-old sister mauled to death by pet pit bulls

A five-month-old baby and a two-year-old child have been killed by family pet pit bulls at a home outside Memphis, Tennessee. The children were pronounced dead at the scene following an attack on Wednesday in Shelby County at around 3.30pm. The mother was also injured in the attack and was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to WMC. On Wednesday night, the Shelby County Sheriff tweeted that “detectives are on scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park, where at about 3:30 pm two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy,...
The Independent

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

874K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy