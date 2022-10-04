ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Daisy Lowe reveals she is pregnant with her first child

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
 5 days ago

Fashion model Daisy Lowe has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with fiance Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star, who used to date House of the Dragon star Matt Smith , shared the happy news on Instagram .

“I wanted to share some news with you – Jordan and I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness.

“I’m oscillating wildly between excitement and nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure!” she added.

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of Lowe with her growing baby bump and a scan of her unborn child.

A host of celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the expectant mother.

Former Spice Girl Melanie C wrote: “This is the most wonderful news ðŸ¥° sooooo happy for you both”, while Jaime Winstone wrote: “Bursting with love for you all!! Huge congrats and let the good times roll.”

Supermodel Helena Christenson wrote: “This is so wonderful”, while her biological father, Gavin Rossdale , frontman of rock band Bush, simply commented with three red hearts.

Lowe is the daughter of fashion designer Pearl Lowe and Rossdale, who was once married to No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani .

She only discovered that Rossdale, who was her godfather, was her biological father when she was 14-years-old, after discovering she had a blood test shared by neither her mother or father.

Lowe, who has appeared in fashion campaigns for Burberry, Vivienne Westwood and Chanel, became engaged to property developer Jordan Saul, 28, in September.

Sharing a picture of the couple kissing to her Instagram, she revealed: “ “We took this picture this afternoon moments before Jordan ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM.”

Prior to this, Lowe was romantically involved with One Direction’s Harry Styles , DJ and producer Mark Ronson and rapper Tinie Tempah.

Lowe also appeared in the 2016 season of Strictly Come Dancing , where she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, lasting until week eight of the 13-week competition.

