Behind Viral Videos

Who is Roger Skaer? Find out about TikTok's latest sensation

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
 5 days ago

Roger Skaer is the latest TikTok sensation appearing on everyone's For You page for his "F**k around and find out" chart.

The 51-year-old ( @rogerskaer ) had a whiteboard and pen on hand to provide a visual explanation behind the phrase (that's used in African American Vernacular Ebonics (AAVE)) on just exactly how much you need to “f**k around” in order to “find out” a certain amount.

"Alright, today we're going to talk about how we can find out and how much we can find out and what it takes to get there," he said at the beginning of the video.

Firstly, Skaer explained we have to decide how much we want to find out.

"In this case, I want to find out at a level of seven," he gave as an example and circled the number.

He then drew a line from the seven to the middle of his graph up to the intersection of his gradient line and then drew a vertical line down to intersect with the "f*** around" line (circling the seven on this line) which said how someone has to "f**k around" to "find out."

“As you can see, the more you f*** around, the more you’re gonna find out,” Skaer explained. “And also, if you stay down here and you never f**k around, you’ll never find out.

"So, I hope this lesson is helpful, thank you," the TikToker concluded.


@rogerskaer

Fuck Around and Find Out #51yearoldbaldman #bigboymoney #beingrich #thoughtsfromthepump #perspective #ilovemyford #electricbike #fordcamping #fordlife #fordproblems #babydog #geese #gasprices #inspiring #paddleboarding #totalidiot #CapCut #fuckaroundandfindout

Since sharing his informative and amusing graph, Skaer's video has received 5m views, 1m likes and over 10,000 comments from people who praised his under-a-minute masterclass.

One person wrote: "This is the important stuff that I didn’t learn in the college classroom."

"This is somehow both cautionary and motivational at the same time," another person said.

Someone else added: "Wish I learned this in school."

"Math checks out," a fourth person commented.

