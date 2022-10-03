Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
LIVE from the Charleston Home + Design Show!
We're LIVE on location at the Charleston Home + Design Show and we got a sneak peek at some of the fabulous vendors, designers, and contractors you'll meet to help get your renovation projects off the ground!. Specializing in HVAC and Plumbing installation, repair and maintenance. The experts at Holy...
2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
Celebration of African & Caribbean culture at MOJA Arts Festival Thursday
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, is having an event today on 900 King Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, family fun, and more.
"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
64 residents, 9 pets displaced in Cedar Grove apartment fire: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A three-story apartment fire in North Charleston left 39 adults, 25 children, and nine pets displaced on Friday morning. A total of 24 units are inhabitable. The North Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire around 12:10 a.m. in the 8700 block...
Summerville Italian Feast
Summerville Italian Feast is an event to honor the Italian-American Heritage Month with cultural and culinary vendors from the Lowcountry. All proceeds are given to Dorchester District II Educational Foundation for grants to the teachers and students in the Scientific, Technical, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) course line.
Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
Recycle Cooking Oil, Get a Clean Playground
JOHN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park's playground at Haut Gap Middle School should shine after a deep cleaning Friday. Used to industrial facilities and greasy restaurant environments - the cleaning crew with Green Energy Biofuel put their expertise to work on the dirt and grime leftover from school kids.
Community diaper day for new & expectant mothers October 15th
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the Walterboro Police Department are giving back to new and expecting moms that need diapers. Mothers can arrive at 828 Bells Hwy Saturday, October 15th, from noon to 2 p.m. Colleton is easing the financial burden, providing families with diapers to...
Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT
FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
Puerto Rican NCPD officer describes damage from Hurricane Fiona
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We know the nerve-wracking feeling of watching a hurricane inch toward land. But it's different when you’re hours and miles away from family and friends, unable to help. Several North Charleston police officers experienced that when Hurricane Fiona slammed their hometowns in Puerto...
Lowcountry Food Bank receiving over 44,500 pounds of food
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the nation, donating more than 44,500 pounds of food to Lowcountry Food Bank. Through this partnership, the companies donated 39,640 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread, equal...
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
Cub Scout donates handmade stuffed animals to CCSO for kids going through hard times
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Cub Scout is working toward making the world a better -- and more peaceful -- place, one handmade stuffed animal at a time. Inspired by Boy Scouts of America's global initiative "Messengers of Peace," 9-year-old Lincoln decided to bring peace to children in bad situations by sewing and donating stuffed animals to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
Folly Beach taking public comment on proposed parking plans
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach-goers may be seeing new parking changes, but the city is trying to clear up some misconceptions about the proposed plan. According to the plan, the free parking between West 3rd Street and East 10th Street is proposed to be paid, totaling 131 spaces.
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons
Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County, S.C. The flyers were reportedly distributed out of a moving car early this morning. ORIGINAL STORY: The Georgetown...
