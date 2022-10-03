ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

LIVE from the Charleston Home + Design Show!

We're LIVE on location at the Charleston Home + Design Show and we got a sneak peek at some of the fabulous vendors, designers, and contractors you'll meet to help get your renovation projects off the ground!. Specializing in HVAC and Plumbing installation, repair and maintenance. The experts at Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Italian Feast

Summerville Italian Feast is an event to honor the Italian-American Heritage Month with cultural and culinary vendors from the Lowcountry. All proceeds are given to Dorchester District II Educational Foundation for grants to the teachers and students in the Scientific, Technical, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) course line.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Linus Realestate
abcnews4.com

Recycle Cooking Oil, Get a Clean Playground

JOHN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park's playground at Haut Gap Middle School should shine after a deep cleaning Friday. Used to industrial facilities and greasy restaurant environments - the cleaning crew with Green Energy Biofuel put their expertise to work on the dirt and grime leftover from school kids.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Community diaper day for new & expectant mothers October 15th

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office and the Walterboro Police Department are giving back to new and expecting moms that need diapers. Mothers can arrive at 828 Bells Hwy Saturday, October 15th, from noon to 2 p.m. Colleton is easing the financial burden, providing families with diapers to...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Puerto Rican NCPD officer describes damage from Hurricane Fiona

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We know the nerve-wracking feeling of watching a hurricane inch toward land. But it's different when you’re hours and miles away from family and friends, unable to help. Several North Charleston police officers experienced that when Hurricane Fiona slammed their hometowns in Puerto...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Food Bank receiving over 44,500 pounds of food

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Tyson Foods have joined forces to help end hunger across the nation, donating more than 44,500 pounds of food to Lowcountry Food Bank. Through this partnership, the companies donated 39,640 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread, equal...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cub Scout donates handmade stuffed animals to CCSO for kids going through hard times

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Cub Scout is working toward making the world a better -- and more peaceful -- place, one handmade stuffed animal at a time. Inspired by Boy Scouts of America's global initiative "Messengers of Peace," 9-year-old Lincoln decided to bring peace to children in bad situations by sewing and donating stuffed animals to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach taking public comment on proposed parking plans

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach-goers may be seeing new parking changes, but the city is trying to clear up some misconceptions about the proposed plan. According to the plan, the free parking between West 3rd Street and East 10th Street is proposed to be paid, totaling 131 spaces.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons

Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy