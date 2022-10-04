Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville and QB Zae Teasett make a statement in 4-5A with a strong showing vs. Central
Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove. With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
theadvocate.com
East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant
East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
theadvocate.com
In a batte of unbeatens, Plaquemine's big third-quarter made the difference vs. Brusly
Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win. Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Southern notebook: Tensions flare before kickoff between Jaguars, Panthers
Players for Southern and Prairie View didn’t wait for the game to start to let their tempers flare. A fight that lasted slightly more than a minute broke out in front of the Panther Stadium fieldhouse behind the north end zone about 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the opening kickoff.
theadvocate.com
Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown
Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
theadvocate.com
Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn
Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee
LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Watch: Tennessee fans sing 'Rocky Top' as flight lands ahead of LSU matchup
Tiger Stadium may be sold out for Saturday morning’s matchup against Tennessee, but Volunteer fans are already making their voices heard. One Tennessee fan recorded an impromptu chorus of “Rocky Top”, the Osborne Brothers song adopted by the Volunteers, on a Thursday morning flight into New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
theadvocate.com
Tennessee fans made LSU's Death Valley sound like Knoxville at times, and social media noticed
Tennessee football fans are thoroughly enjoying their team's undefeated season so far, and the Volunteer faithful made the trip to Baton Rouge in droves for Saturday's game against LSU. The Tennessee fans let their presence be known every time something went right for the Volunteers, and that happened more often...
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
theadvocate.com
As LSU faces Tennessee, keep an eye on these three Volunteers
The sixth-year senior has thrown 212 passes without an interception, a program record and the ninth best mark in SEC history. He’s currently second in the SEC in completion percentage (71.68%) and has the fifth-most yards passing (1,193). Against Florida, Hooker threw for 349 yards and ran 112 yards.
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com
Going to the LSU/Tennessee game? You might end up in a movie being shot in Tiger Stadium.
After losing his football scholarship, a quarterback who "had it all" in high school tries to save face and seek redemption in college by doing something he never imagined: becoming the mascot. That's the basic plot for "The Mascot," a movie that will be partially filmed Saturday at the LSU/Tennessee...
theadvocate.com
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
Comments / 0