Clinton, LA

theadvocate.com

East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant

East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle

Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

In a batte of unbeatens, Plaquemine's big third-quarter made the difference vs. Brusly

Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win. Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown

Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn

Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais weighs in on LSU's demolition by Tennessee

LSU stepped up in weight class Saturday against Tennessee, it’s best opponent to date, and immediately got knocked back down. The Volunteers looked like a playoff contender. The Tigers looked mediocre, at best, in a humbling 40-13 defeat. Special teams were lousy, the defense tackled poorly and the offense was mostly impotent. The apparently scary loss of left tackle Will Campbell to an “episode” at Friday’s walk-through may have affected the team, but it doesn’t explain everything.
KNOXVILLE, TN
theadvocate.com

As LSU faces Tennessee, keep an eye on these three Volunteers

The sixth-year senior has thrown 212 passes without an interception, a program record and the ninth best mark in SEC history. He’s currently second in the SEC in completion percentage (71.68%) and has the fifth-most yards passing (1,193). Against Florida, Hooker threw for 349 yards and ran 112 yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE

