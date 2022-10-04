ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

At the table: Amy Martin makes Chicken and Dumplings in Lafayette

Dumplings shape shift according to culture and recipe — from the tiny striped barrel shape of Italian gnocchi to the large roundness of Chinese bao, with pot loads of stuffed and unstuffed variations in between. Southern-style chicken and dumplings tend to be either flat, pastalike strips or roundish doughy blobs dropped in boiling stock.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: On the joys of playing soldier

Several readers are having fond (more or less) memories of LSU when ROTC training was compulsory for men during the first two years of college:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "When I transferred as a sophomore to LSU from Nicholls in 1966, I found I needed to take ROTC. "I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Zachary, LA
City
Ethel, LA
State
Louisiana State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#Local Life#Fossils#Episcopal Church#Localevent#Parade#St Patrick#Groups
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians

It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God

Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4

FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy