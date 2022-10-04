Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
theadvocate.com
At the table: Amy Martin makes Chicken and Dumplings in Lafayette
Dumplings shape shift according to culture and recipe — from the tiny striped barrel shape of Italian gnocchi to the large roundness of Chinese bao, with pot loads of stuffed and unstuffed variations in between. Southern-style chicken and dumplings tend to be either flat, pastalike strips or roundish doughy blobs dropped in boiling stock.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: On the joys of playing soldier
Several readers are having fond (more or less) memories of LSU when ROTC training was compulsory for men during the first two years of college:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "When I transferred as a sophomore to LSU from Nicholls in 1966, I found I needed to take ROTC. "I...
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians
It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God
Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
