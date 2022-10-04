ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Feliciana Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Folklife Commission will celebrate 8th annual Folklife Month

The Louisiana Folklife Commission, in collaboration with the Louisiana Folklore Society, will honor tradition bearers during events throughout the month of October to celebrate the eighth annual Folklife Month. Six tradition bearers, individuals who have continuously perpetuated the state's traditional cultures, will be recognized at various events in Louisiana for...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4

FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

At the table: Amy Martin makes Chicken and Dumplings in Lafayette

Dumplings shape shift according to culture and recipe — from the tiny striped barrel shape of Italian gnocchi to the large roundness of Chinese bao, with pot loads of stuffed and unstuffed variations in between. Southern-style chicken and dumplings tend to be either flat, pastalike strips or roundish doughy blobs dropped in boiling stock.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fundraisers launched to support families of two Lafayette Parish mothers killed in Tuesday shootings

Loved ones of the two women killed in Tuesday’s shooting spree are asking the community for help burying the mothers and building a financial cushion for their children. Kawanna Felix, 43, and Paige Lewis, 25, were two of the victims killed by 36-year-old Andres Jamall Felix in a shooting spree Tuesday that ended with the Lafayette man killing himself.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Great Painted Pumpkin Festival to highlight downtown Halloween celebrations

Over the past few years, Latter & Blum Acadiana has found a fun and creative way to celebrate the spooky season while giving back to the community. During the company’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, families and participants get to decorate a real pumpkin using their own ideas and creativity. Plus, the $5 donation and corporate sponsorships all go toward local organizations who are helping people every day.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians

It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
LAFAYETTE, LA

