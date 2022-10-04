Read full article on original website
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
Louisiana Folklife Commission will celebrate 8th annual Folklife Month
The Louisiana Folklife Commission, in collaboration with the Louisiana Folklore Society, will honor tradition bearers during events throughout the month of October to celebrate the eighth annual Folklife Month. Six tradition bearers, individuals who have continuously perpetuated the state's traditional cultures, will be recognized at various events in Louisiana for...
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
‘True pioneer’: Milling steps back from more than 20 years of working to save Louisiana’s coast
It is in some ways a story about how things can get done in Louisiana, in this case involving the ongoing fight to save the state’s coast. The perhaps unlikely linchpin: a lawyer-turned-bank executive in New Orleans who liked to duck hunt. That bank executive – R. King Milling...
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
50 million meals and counting. Second Harvest Food Bank unveils $16 million renovation.
Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated the grand opening Friday of its newly renovated food distribution center, which will allow the organization to increase its impact across the 23 south Louisiana parishes it serves by nearly 50%. That’s no small thing, considering the food bank provides some 50 million meals a...
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
At the table: Amy Martin makes Chicken and Dumplings in Lafayette
Dumplings shape shift according to culture and recipe — from the tiny striped barrel shape of Italian gnocchi to the large roundness of Chinese bao, with pot loads of stuffed and unstuffed variations in between. Southern-style chicken and dumplings tend to be either flat, pastalike strips or roundish doughy blobs dropped in boiling stock.
Fundraisers launched to support families of two Lafayette Parish mothers killed in Tuesday shootings
Loved ones of the two women killed in Tuesday’s shooting spree are asking the community for help burying the mothers and building a financial cushion for their children. Kawanna Felix, 43, and Paige Lewis, 25, were two of the victims killed by 36-year-old Andres Jamall Felix in a shooting spree Tuesday that ended with the Lafayette man killing himself.
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
Great Painted Pumpkin Festival to highlight downtown Halloween celebrations
Over the past few years, Latter & Blum Acadiana has found a fun and creative way to celebrate the spooky season while giving back to the community. During the company’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, families and participants get to decorate a real pumpkin using their own ideas and creativity. Plus, the $5 donation and corporate sponsorships all go toward local organizations who are helping people every day.
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
Acadiana area prep football week 6 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - ACAD: Keven Williams 15-210, 4 TDs; Ayden Trahan 2-68; Ezekiel Hypolite 9-49; Caden DiBetta 4-40, 2 TDs; Tayden Collins 3-6, TD; Cameron Monette 2-4; Tayvein Lemaire 2-1. PASSING - ACAD: DiBetta 3-8-0, 106 yds. RECEIVING - ACAD: Lemaire 1-59; Russell Babineaux 2-47. NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts John...
Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians
It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
