FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
theadvocate.com
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
theadvocate.com
‘True pioneer’: Milling steps back from more than 20 years of working to save Louisiana’s coast
It is in some ways a story about how things can get done in Louisiana, in this case involving the ongoing fight to save the state’s coast. The perhaps unlikely linchpin: a lawyer-turned-bank executive in New Orleans who liked to duck hunt. That bank executive – R. King Milling...
NOLA.com
Massive fish spill may lead to new restrictions on pogy boats in Louisiana waters
While it may seem like a given that dumping almost a million dead fish and abandoning an industrial-size net would be illegal, a recent incident off the Louisiana coast revealed that’s not necessarily so. Last month, an Omega Protein fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch cut its...
Louisiana Parks Offering Special Deal to Campers This Fall
Louisiana State Parks are making it even easier for you to answer the call of nature and feed your wild side this fall with special rates for campers during the fall season. The special promotion is designed to remind both locals and out-of-towners of the great facilities which our 21 state parks offer.
Are We About To See Additional Burn Bans In Louisiana?
Not sure if you caught the story on our website the other day regarding the severe drought we are experiencing right now in Louisiana, but it is dry. Really dry!. That story pointed out that it was nearly thirty days ago, on September 10 when we received any rain at all. That was less than three quarters of an inch. You have to go back even further to September 2 to find a day when we got over an inch of rain, and that day it was only 1.07 inches.
theadvocate.com
50 million meals and counting. Second Harvest Food Bank unveils $16 million renovation.
Second Harvest Food Bank celebrated the grand opening Friday of its newly renovated food distribution center, which will allow the organization to increase its impact across the 23 south Louisiana parishes it serves by nearly 50%. That’s no small thing, considering the food bank provides some 50 million meals a...
theadvocate.com
'It's been a hard year': High costs, late showers combine to challenge Louisiana rice farmers
This year’s rice harvest in southwest Louisiana could be the costliest and possibly one of the more frustrating ones for many farmers in what could have been a banner year in the industry. Skyrocketing costs of fuel and fertilizer at the start of the year made industry leaders tap...
Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns
Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
theadvocate.com
Hurricanes Ian and Ida hammered two states' electric grids. The stories diverged from there.
Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s western shores with intensity and wind speeds similar to those packed by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into Louisiana last year. Also like Ida, Ian clobbered the state’s utilities, knocking out power to a swath of customers as it moved across the state. But...
theadvocate.com
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hasn't had significant rainfall in weeks. Here's why that will continue.
Baton Rouge has more than made up for its summertime string of wet days, with no rainfall reported in the city in the last four weeks. The last day of measurable rain in Baton Rouge was on Sept. 9 and the total amount of rainfall for the entire month was 3.5 inches below the normal value of 4.42 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
KPLC TV
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
theadvocate.com
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gases...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
‘Undeniably cute’ songbird only nests in NW Louisiana
Louisiana Ornithological Society President and guest columnist John Dillon introduces us to one of the ArkLaTex's winter songbirds: the Eastern Phoebe.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
