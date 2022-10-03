ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

abcnews4.com

McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment

“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence

Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
#Violent Crime#House#Atlantic Packaging
abcnews4.com

S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
ELECTIONS
blufftontoday.com

What's at the heart of the ongoing lawsuit against South Carolina redistricting maps?

The much-anticipated lawsuit over South Carolina's congressional and state legislative maps began in the U.S. District Court in Charleston Monday. The lawsuit, led by attorneys for civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, argues state lawmakers created racially discriminatory maps and violated the 14th and 15th Amendments rooted in equal rights and protections and the right to vote for Black voters.
CHARLESTON, SC

