New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
abcnews4.com
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
abcnews4.com
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
blufftonsun.com
Hopeful Horizons to display wedding dress reminders of violence
Each year, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). This fall, Hopeful Horizons, a nonprofit based in Beaufort County, is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) in their national campaign for DVAM.
WMBF
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire destroyed two homes and damaged another just hours after Hurricane Ian hit, and about 25 people were renting the home next door to where the fire quickly spread. No one was in the home where the fire initially started, but a group of...
abcnews4.com
Why swatting calls are dangerous and the consequences you could face if you make them
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police responded to a number of swatting calls at several Lowcountry schools Wednesday morning. Charleston Police says these swatting calls are to elicit overresponsive police, fire, and EMS resources. According to police, they are intended to create chaotic situations and can divert law enforcement resources...
abcnews4.com
Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
abcnews4.com
S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
abcnews4.com
Sullivan's Island residents launch campaign to rid of fractional ownership homes
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Sullivan's Island banned short-term rentals more than two decades ago, except those that were grandfathered in. Residents are concerned with one company they say is bending the rules. Tim Emrich says the home, located at 3115 Ion Avenue, has fractional ownership and is overseen...
abcnews4.com
McMaster-Evette campaign unveils new tv ad, 'Joe Cunningham telling the truth'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign unveiled a new 30-second television ad today named "Thank You." NARRATOR: You are about to see rare footage of Joe Cunningham telling the truth. JOE CUNNINGHAM: "Governor McMaster, I want to thank you for being a leader on this issue from the...
Rep. Nancy Mace, Dr. Annie Andrews to meet in News 2 debate October 19
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 will host the first debate between the two candidates vying for South Carolina’s First Congressional District as the November general election quickly approaches. Incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) will discuss important issues impacting Lowcountry voters when they face off in a televised […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
blufftontoday.com
What's at the heart of the ongoing lawsuit against South Carolina redistricting maps?
The much-anticipated lawsuit over South Carolina's congressional and state legislative maps began in the U.S. District Court in Charleston Monday. The lawsuit, led by attorneys for civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, argues state lawmakers created racially discriminatory maps and violated the 14th and 15th Amendments rooted in equal rights and protections and the right to vote for Black voters.
live5news.com
Voters have until week’s end to register for in-person voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the deadline to register for in-person voting here in South Carolina, and the Election Commission wants to make sure everybody registers in time for this year’s election day. Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote in person and...
wtoc.com
2 in custody after reports of weapon at Lowcountry schools; police say no weapons found
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police say one person has been detained and no weapon...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
abcnews4.com
'The state of South Carolina failed us:' Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
Fake calls prompt large police responses at schools across South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Prank phone calls prompted large police responses at several schools across South Carolina on Wednesday. A hoax phone call prompted a lockdown at Burke High School just before 10:00 a.m. after Inspector Michael Gillooly with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said a call was received within the city regarding an “active […]
abcnews4.com
SC farmer sues SLED, Attorney General for allegedly destroying millions in legal hemp crop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina farmer is suing SLED, the SC Attorney General's Office, and the SC Department of Agriculture for an alleged conspiracy to illegally destroy millions of dollars of his legal hemp crop. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit details multiple and ongoing incidents where...
