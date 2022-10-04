Read full article on original website
Related
wufe967.com
John Robert Godfrey – 73
John Robert “Johnny” Godfrey, age 73, of Baxley passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence after a long battle with dementia. On Monday, May 16, 1949, at Goldman Hospital in Hazlehurst, in the early hours of morning at 3:38a.m. a 7lb. 15oz baby boy was born to Mrs. Lillie Grey O’Quinn Godfrey of Graham. She named him John Robert Godfrey. While still a very small boy, Johnny and his family moved to Baxley, where he grew up and attended school and became a 1968 graduate of Appling County High School. Johnny attended Baxley First United Methodist with his family and became a member while still a young boy. Johnny worked odd & end jobs in and around Georgia and Florida, while attending college in Jacksonville, FL until being drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served his tour of duty in Germany and returned home to Baxley as a Sergeant with numerous medals of honor. After his service, Johnny took a local job with the Postal Service and retired with 35 years of service all while earning a degree in criminal justice from Brewton Parker College. Johnny was a collector and some of his treasures were knives, nutcrackers, eagle figurines, M&M memorabilia, and post office memorabilia. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Lille Grey O’Quinn Godfrey; grandparents, S. E. “Dock” & Zodie Ogelsby O’Quinn; and parents-in-law, J. Dudley & Fannie Lynch Turner.
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WJCL
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One airlifted after lunchtime shooting in Statesboro
Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to investigate reports of a shooting incident a little after noon on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The shooting occurred at Stadium Walk apartments on Lanier Drive across the street from Paulson Stadium. When SPD officers arrived on the scene they discovered one female on...
You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
allongeorgia.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation
Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
Raleigh News & Observer
Soldier, wife found dead after their kids couldn’t get inside home, Georgia cops say
A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their south Georgia home after their kids were locked out and struggling to get inside, local outlets report. Deputies were called to a home in Ludowici where they discovered the bodies of a man and wife on Wednesday, Sept. 28, WTOC and WSAV reported, citing the Long County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
allongeorgia.com
21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.
Comments / 0