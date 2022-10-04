ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wufe967.com

John Robert Godfrey – 73

John Robert “Johnny” Godfrey, age 73, of Baxley passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence after a long battle with dementia. On Monday, May 16, 1949, at Goldman Hospital in Hazlehurst, in the early hours of morning at 3:38a.m. a 7lb. 15oz baby boy was born to Mrs. Lillie Grey O’Quinn Godfrey of Graham. She named him John Robert Godfrey. While still a very small boy, Johnny and his family moved to Baxley, where he grew up and attended school and became a 1968 graduate of Appling County High School. Johnny attended Baxley First United Methodist with his family and became a member while still a young boy. Johnny worked odd & end jobs in and around Georgia and Florida, while attending college in Jacksonville, FL until being drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served his tour of duty in Germany and returned home to Baxley as a Sergeant with numerous medals of honor. After his service, Johnny took a local job with the Postal Service and retired with 35 years of service all while earning a degree in criminal justice from Brewton Parker College. Johnny was a collector and some of his treasures were knives, nutcrackers, eagle figurines, M&M memorabilia, and post office memorabilia. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother, Lille Grey O’Quinn Godfrey; grandparents, S. E. “Dock” & Zodie Ogelsby O’Quinn; and parents-in-law, J. Dudley & Fannie Lynch Turner.
BAXLEY, GA
wtoc.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WJCL

Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online

STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, GA
Sports
County
Appling County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Appling, GA
City
Lyons, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Grice Connect

One airlifted after lunchtime shooting in Statesboro

Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to investigate reports of a shooting incident a little after noon on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The shooting occurred at Stadium Walk apartments on Lanier Drive across the street from Paulson Stadium. When SPD officers arrived on the scene they discovered one female on...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

You have to see this spooky coffee shop in Midway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you live in Midway you probably already know about this haunted spot but for outsiders looking for somewhere new to get their cup of joe, you have to check out Haunted Grounds Coffee. Courtney Bautista, head boo-rista and part owner of Haunted Grounds, spoke with WSAV NOW about the coffee […]
MIDWAY, GA
allongeorgia.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation

Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#American Football#The Appling County Pirate
allongeorgia.com

21 Bulloch County Schools’ Teachers Selected as Aspiring Leaders

Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday its Aspiring Leaders program has selected 21 teachers for the next cohort of leadership development training. The third cohort since the program was launched in 2016, it gives teachers the privilege and opportunity to advance their leadership potential. While completion of the program is not a guarantee of being hired for future leadership positions, of the previous two cohorts’ 39 participants, 23 have been promoted to serve in school or district administrator positions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy