Jackson, LA

theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Jackson, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: On the joys of playing soldier

Several readers are having fond (more or less) memories of LSU when ROTC training was compulsory for men during the first two years of college:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "When I transferred as a sophomore to LSU from Nicholls in 1966, I found I needed to take ROTC. "I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Sheriff asks for help in search for suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Hammond on Saturday night. Deputies responding to a 911 call shortly before midnight on Saturday to reports of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood found the teenaged boy dead of a gunshot wound, Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said in a statement Sunday.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4

FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God

Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Education
theadvocate.com

Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded

Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight

The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
BATON ROUGE, LA

