theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
theadvocate.com
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
theadvocate.com
Strangers turned friends spread joy and music through a senior line dancing group
Sandi McGrew, smiling out from under the shadow of a black-rimmed hat and wireless microphone, stands before the residents of the Flannery Oaks Guest House, a nursing and rehabilitation home in Baton Rouge. “Good morning, Flannery Oaks!” McGrew shouts, before gesturing to the group of women gathered behind her at...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: On the joys of playing soldier
Several readers are having fond (more or less) memories of LSU when ROTC training was compulsory for men during the first two years of college:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "When I transferred as a sophomore to LSU from Nicholls in 1966, I found I needed to take ROTC. "I...
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff asks for help in search for suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Hammond
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Hammond on Saturday night. Deputies responding to a 911 call shortly before midnight on Saturday to reports of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood found the teenaged boy dead of a gunshot wound, Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said in a statement Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
theadvocate.com
Chicken satay, 12-hour BBQ Po'boy and roasted beet and burrata salad: Best things we ate
My dinner at JED's started with the Debris Fries, which included creamy cheese sauce, roast beef debris and gravy and pickled jalapenos. To be honest, everyone at the table was so excited for the appetizer that I didn't think to snap a picture. On the po'boy, understandably, the 12-hour pulled...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God
Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
theadvocate.com
EA celebrates rivalry week with gator hunt, powder puff game, pep rally and fireworks
Spartan-Gator rivalry week is marked on most fans' calendars months in advance. Last week, the East Ascension and St. Amant high schools celebrated the week with longstanding events and a new twist. Gone was the combined community pep rally, and instead, the event was replaced with two big Thursday night celebrations.
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
theadvocate.com
2 BRPD officers on leave after wounding man who pulled gun on them, agency says
After an armed 25-year-old man ignored their verbal commands and pointed a gun at them Saturday night, Baton Rouge police officers shot him, sending him to the hospital where he's expected to survive injuries to the upper part of his body, the police department said in a statement Sunday. Two...
theadvocate.com
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gases...
theadvocate.com
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
theadvocate.com
Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight
The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville and QB Zae Teasett make a statement in 4-5A with a strong showing vs. Central
Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove. With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
theadvocate.com
Zachary QB Eli Holstein, a Bama commitment, plays Thursday night vs. Woodlawn
An injury was supposed to keep Zachary High quarterback Eli Holstein on the sideline for the Broncos' District 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn, a game that's televised by ESPNU at 7 p.m. Thursday. But the Alabama commitment started the game for Broncos. The game is being played at Woodlawn. Holstein injured...
