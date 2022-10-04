The 2022 MLB playoffs begin Friday afternoon, debuting a new format with 12 teams hoping to raise this year's World Series trophy. The Dodgers -- who enter October with MLB's best record and a franchise record number of wins -- look to add another title to prove their 2020 championship was no fluke. Meanwhile, the Braves have hopes of becoming baseball's first repeat champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. The Yankees, on the other hand, will try to return to their early-season form and make a run at the Fall Classic from the No. 2 seed in the American League.

