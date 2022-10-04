Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
8th Annual Novemberfest In The Gardens
Vista CA – Craft Beer, Mead, and Wine Festival on November 19th, 2022 at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 12 to 4.
thevistapress.com
Haunted Market Returns October 27th
Date: Thursday, Oct. 27 Time: 5-9 p.m. Location: Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. Oceanside, CA — October 2022: MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the Haunted Market for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 27, there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at this free, family-friendly Halloween event, plus special scary entertainment and contests at the main stage:
thevistapress.com
Vista Boys & Girls October Club News
October begins a season full of celebrations. Join us for our Kids Night Out Celebration Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. Club kids are counting on adult volunteers to step up and participate in the event. You and your special Club member will get an inside look at our Club and the positive work that we do. By sponsoring a Club member, the two of you will experience a fun night out at the Club, enjoy a special dinner together, and create some wonderful memories for a lucky Club member.
thevistapress.com
California Surf Museum 14th Gala Fundraiser
Saturday, November 5, 20224-10pmCape Rey Hilton1 Point Drive, Carlsbad. Silver Surfers:founder of Bing Surfboards Bing Copeland. Is Surfing History Worth Saving?To continue our mission since 1986 of preserving and sharing surfing’s past and present, requires your help. If you agree that what we do is important, please become a member, become an annual donor or sponsor, shop our Museum Store in person or online, attend our 14th Annual Gala Fundraiser, or donate an auction item to our annual gala fundraiser. We thank you in advance for your support!
thevistapress.com
Handel’s Oceanside Ribbon Cutting Regrets Necessary Event Cancellation
Oceanside, 10/6/2022– Due to the untimely passing of a member of Handel’s leadership team, we regret that the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, in partnership with Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, previously scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8th from 11:30am to 4:30 pm will be canceled until further notice.
sandiegocountynews.com
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park
San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
San Diego weekly Reader
Gnarly Girl Pizza trades in garlic knots, beer, and nostalgia
I made it nearly nine years and a thousand Feast stories without ever having to reference the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But that all ended the moment I walked into Gnarly Girl Pizza. Place. 2302 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. The New York style slices and sandwiches counter recently took...
San Diego Channel
List: Haunted houses and attractions in San Diego 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s spooky season in San Diego and this year there are plenty of haunts to experience. From Balboa Park to the Del Mar Scaregrounds and everywhere in between, there's plenty of bone-chilling fun. See the list below for haunted attractions in America’s Finest City:...
iheart.com
Kids Get Free Admission In October For SeaWorld, LEGOLAND & MORE!
According to KTLA 5, this month kids get to go into certain places in San Diego for free thanks to the "Kids Free San Diego." "Kids Free San Diego" goes on during the whole month of October and kids 12 years and under are able to get into theme parks, attractions, museums, resorts, restaurants and more for free! This is an annual program that will be available from October 1st-31st. Certain theme parks, museums and attractions offer the free child admission with the purchase of an adult ticket and then restaurants and resorts offer free kids meals with [aid adults. Check out some of the spots kids can get into for free:
sandiegomagazine.com
Things to Do in San Diego: Oct. 6-9
Every weekend in October, the San Diego Zoo is hosting a light-up Halloween spectacular with plenty of family-friendly entertainment that’s free with admission. This includes performances from Dr. Zoolittle and the HalGLOWeen Bubble Dance Party where kids can listen to halloween songs as tons of bubbles float all around them. Kids age 11 and younger can enter for free throughout the month and are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costume. HalGLOWeen will roll on from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday throughout the month, except Sunday, October 30. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park.
thevistapress.com
Students Deliver Smoke/Vape-Free Dining Signs To Vista Restaurants
Youth Advocates Deliver No Smoking Signs to Vista Businesses with Dining Patios. Vista Joins Other North County Cities in Prohibiting Smoking and Vaping on Outdoor Patios. [Vista, CA] Youth advocates from Rancho Buena Vista High School’s Policy Club joined the North Coastal Prevention Coalition and Vista Community Clinic in delivering no-smoking or vaping signs to Vista restaurants on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
La Jolla
Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr
This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
70-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Mountain View
San Diego Police are investigating after a 70-year-old man was shot during a drive-by shooting in Mountain View Thursday night.
chulavistatoday.com
Unusual gas leak prompts shelter in place to some Chula Vista residents
A gas leak had broken through the asphalt of Chula Vista Street on Friday and formed a bubble, causing some residents to either leave or shelter in place. Emergency dispatchers received 911 calls of a heavy smell of natural gas at around 6 p.m. near the 400 block of J street and the 600 block of Fig Street. Fire crews found gas emanating from the asphalt bubble upon arriving at the scene, Chula Vista Fire Battallion Chief Chris Monroe told OnScene T.V.
fox5sandiego.com
Shuck Oysters with Ashley in Carlsbad
Have you heard of the Carlsbad Aquafarm in North County? The lagoon is crucial to keeping waterways clean and it the perfect place for your next adventure. You can tour the farm and then shuck your own fresh oysters to eat.
Man, 30, Dies After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree in Carlsbad
A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in the truck. The Carlsbad Fire Department extricated the...
Lia’s Lumpia Opening Communal Space with New Restaurant in Barrio Logan
Food Truck Owner to Introduce New Filipino Concept Called Milagros in 2023
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Update
The police department teamed up with the fire department again to host the Guns and Hoses event. The participants either won or purchased their tickets through a variety of fund-raising events throughout the year. They started their morning at the EPD range, where they were given a gun safety class and then got to shoot a variety of weapons. Later they headed to police and fire headquarters for some delicious sandwiches. Afterwards, they went to enjoy their afternoon with members of the fire department.
thevistapress.com
North Coast Rep- “Into The Breeches”
North Coast Repertory Theatre – 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D Solana Beach, CA. Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
