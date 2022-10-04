According to KTLA 5, this month kids get to go into certain places in San Diego for free thanks to the "Kids Free San Diego." "Kids Free San Diego" goes on during the whole month of October and kids 12 years and under are able to get into theme parks, attractions, museums, resorts, restaurants and more for free! This is an annual program that will be available from October 1st-31st. Certain theme parks, museums and attractions offer the free child admission with the purchase of an adult ticket and then restaurants and resorts offer free kids meals with [aid adults. Check out some of the spots kids can get into for free:

