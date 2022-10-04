Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Redevelopment of century-old building seen as ‘huge’ for downtown
A circa-1920s building across from the Hilton Capitol Center in downtown Baton Rouge has sat vacant and gutted for many years. Now, a Florida developer has the high-profile building under contract with plans to build condos, which would be a “huge” win for downtown’s central business district and help fill a market gap, says Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of the Downtown Development District.
wbrz.com
Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.
brproud.com
BRFD responds to house fire on Elm Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Seven people were displaced including three children after an early morning house fire. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 3900 block of Elm Dr. and found “fire in the kitchen wall traveling up to the attic,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
theadvocate.com
Great Painted Pumpkin Festival to highlight downtown Halloween celebrations
Over the past few years, Latter & Blum Acadiana has found a fun and creative way to celebrate the spooky season while giving back to the community. During the company’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, families and participants get to decorate a real pumpkin using their own ideas and creativity. Plus, the $5 donation and corporate sponsorships all go toward local organizations who are helping people every day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham Springs homes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a band of car burglars seen breaking into vehicles outside upscale homes in Livingston Parish this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the thieves burglarized cars in subdivisions off Dunn Road in Denham Springs on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Surveillance from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFB.com
2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
wbrz.com
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
wbrz.com
Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two suspects after they stole two vehicles from a collision center and drove away before crashing into each other and fleeing the scene on foot. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that early Friday morning deputies responded to the Complete Collision on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
wbrz.com
Police investigating Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a 22-year-old dead late last month. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 23 on Nicholson Drive at the Aster Street intersection. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an SUV was crossing Nicholson when the...
wbrz.com
Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE- Parts of I-10 and I-12 looked more like a parking lot Wednesday morning as crews loaded a white car onto a wrecker. There was only one thing drivers could do. "Just chilling, waiting on the traffic to flow," driver Ata Hammond said. The clean-up happened almost an hour...
Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians
It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
2 People Injured In A 18-Wheeler Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported an 18-wheeler crash that injured two people. The crash happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the officials, the wreck involved a passenger [..]
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash causes lane blockage on I-10 East at Perkins, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 East at Perkins Thursday (October 6) afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 East at Perkins Rd due to a...
Comments / 0