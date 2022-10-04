Over the past few years, Latter & Blum Acadiana has found a fun and creative way to celebrate the spooky season while giving back to the community. During the company’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, families and participants get to decorate a real pumpkin using their own ideas and creativity. Plus, the $5 donation and corporate sponsorships all go toward local organizations who are helping people every day.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO