Zachary, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Redevelopment of century-old building seen as ‘huge’ for downtown

A circa-1920s building across from the Hilton Capitol Center in downtown Baton Rouge has sat vacant and gutted for many years. Now, a Florida developer has the high-profile building under contract with plans to build condos, which would be a “huge” win for downtown’s central business district and help fill a market gap, says Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of the Downtown Development District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday

BATON ROUGE - An officer reportedly shot a suspect after he was fired upon while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an officer was responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when someone opened fire on him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRFD responds to house fire on Elm Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Seven people were displaced including three children after an early morning house fire. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 3900 block of Elm Dr. and found “fire in the kitchen wall traveling up to the attic,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Great Painted Pumpkin Festival to highlight downtown Halloween celebrations

Over the past few years, Latter & Blum Acadiana has found a fun and creative way to celebrate the spooky season while giving back to the community. During the company’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, families and participants get to decorate a real pumpkin using their own ideas and creativity. Plus, the $5 donation and corporate sponsorships all go toward local organizations who are helping people every day.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Zachary, LA
WAFB

2 injured in overnight interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded

Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE- Parts of I-10 and I-12 looked more like a parking lot Wednesday morning as crews loaded a white car onto a wrecker. There was only one thing drivers could do. "Just chilling, waiting on the traffic to flow," driver Ata Hammond said. The clean-up happened almost an hour...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Public records belong to the people, not politicians

It is difficult to sift through mounting problems within the Josh Guillory administration without feeling dread over what his political missteps and questionable decisions might cost Lafayette. Two years into his four-year term, he has clashed with neighboring St. Martin Parish and other government entities over a problematic drainage project;...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA

