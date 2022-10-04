FORT LAUDERDALE – There are a ton of great running backs in South Florida. One you need to recognize is Sincere Rodriguez. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound prospect out of Stranahan High School might be one of the more underrated backs in the area. Rodriguez carried the ball 114 times for 661 yards (5.8 ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO