BATON ROUGE - Two BRPD officers were placed on leave after they shot an armed suspect while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO