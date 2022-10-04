Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
EBR Schools issues new statement regarding ‘Day of Hope’ event, investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since late September, BRProud has been reporting on backlash following the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s September 20, ‘Day of Hope’ event. EBR Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement Thursday (October 6) evening around 5 p.m., saying that any claims made against EBR Schools and the Day […]
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
wbrz.com
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into 'Day of Hope' trip
BATON ROUGE – Despite Thursday night's lengthy, contentious meeting, the East Baton Rouge school board won't endorse an investigation into wrongdoing at the "Day of Hope" field trip. Late in the meeting, the school system didn't sign off on a resolution that would formally approve the ongoing internal investigation...
wbrz.com
Rev. Jesse Bilberry, longtime Southern University administrator and local pastor, has died
BATON ROUGE - Reverend Dr. Jesse Bilberry Jr., a longtime administrator at Southern University and local pastor, has died, university officials said Saturday. Bilberry's tenure at the university spanned 15 years. He was the first director of Southern's Freshman Complex and later went on to direct the school's first Office of High School Relations before taking on the role of admissions director.
wbrz.com
Two BRPD officers placed on leave after shooting armed suspect outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Two BRPD officers were placed on leave after they shot an armed suspect while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
wbrz.com
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High student asks mayor to proclaim White Cane Safety Day in Zachary
When visually impaired Zachary High School sophomore Sa’Lynn Woodside was at Copper Mill, a classmate would ask her a lot of questions. “He’d ask about my Perkins Braille writer (a machine designed to produce Braille) and my cane — calling it a STICK. It’s not a stick, it’s a cane! A WHITE CANE! I would get so mad!”
wbrz.com
Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
theadvocate.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
WAFB.com
2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
Healthy family fun day taking place in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
wbrz.com
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
wbrz.com
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
theadvocate.com
No evidence for 'Day of Hope' controversy, school leader says; board could seek investigation
East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse said his staff has made “exhaustive attempts” to verify complaints lodged against a controversial Sept. 20 “Day of Hope” field trip to a church in Baton Rouge and has been unable "to find verifiable evidence supporting any of those claims and accusations.”
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham Springs homes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a band of car burglars seen breaking into vehicles outside upscale homes in Livingston Parish this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the thieves burglarized cars in subdivisions off Dunn Road in Denham Springs on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Surveillance from...
