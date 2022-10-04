ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Feliciana Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

EBR Schools issues new statement regarding ‘Day of Hope’ event, investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since late September, BRProud has been reporting on backlash following the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s September 20, ‘Day of Hope’ event. EBR Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement Thursday (October 6) evening around 5 p.m., saying that any claims made against EBR Schools and the Day […]
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Slaughter, LA
wbrz.com

Rev. Jesse Bilberry, longtime Southern University administrator and local pastor, has died

BATON ROUGE - Reverend Dr. Jesse Bilberry Jr., a longtime administrator at Southern University and local pastor, has died, university officials said Saturday. Bilberry's tenure at the university spanned 15 years. He was the first director of Southern's Freshman Complex and later went on to direct the school's first Office of High School Relations before taking on the role of admissions director.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two BRPD officers placed on leave after shooting armed suspect outside Highland Road apartment Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Two BRPD officers were placed on leave after they shot an armed suspect while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#Highschool#Pre K
wbrz.com

Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High student asks mayor to proclaim White Cane Safety Day in Zachary

When visually impaired Zachary High School sophomore Sa’Lynn Woodside was at Copper Mill, a classmate would ask her a lot of questions. “He’d ask about my Perkins Braille writer (a machine designed to produce Braille) and my cane — calling it a STICK. It’s not a stick, it’s a cane! A WHITE CANE! I would get so mad!”
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Healthy family fun day taking place in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy