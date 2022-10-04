Paris Hilton has seemingly made friends with a TikTok user who allegedly stole from her in 2007. The socialite hilariously dueted a “One Thing About Me” challenge video with AsapSCIENCE influencer Greg Brown, who explained how he once took off with Hilton’s sunglasses after a wild night out. “One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” Brown said in his TikTok video, to the tune of Nick Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” “It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO