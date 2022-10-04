Read full article on original website
The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
Paris Hilton hilariously reacts to TikToker’s story of robbing her in 2007
Paris Hilton has seemingly made friends with a TikTok user who allegedly stole from her in 2007. The socialite hilariously dueted a “One Thing About Me” challenge video with AsapSCIENCE influencer Greg Brown, who explained how he once took off with Hilton’s sunglasses after a wild night out. “One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” Brown said in his TikTok video, to the tune of Nick Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” “It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I...
Many Packers fans couldn't get tickets for London game, but that didn't keep them from partying with other fans
LONDON – Green Bay Packers fans at the U.K. & Irish Packers Group watch party at Hippodrome Casino shared similar conflicting feelings Sunday, and that was before the Packers lost 27-22 to the New York Giants. As Packers fans always are, they were delighted to be around other Packers fans, but many of them...
William Shatner Revealed What Going To Space Was Really Like, And It Doesn't Sound Like Too Much Fun
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
