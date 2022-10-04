ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit

The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
Page Six

Paris Hilton hilariously reacts to TikToker’s story of robbing her in 2007

Paris Hilton has seemingly made friends with a TikTok user who allegedly stole from her in 2007. The socialite hilariously dueted a “One Thing About Me” challenge video with AsapSCIENCE influencer Greg Brown, who explained how he once took off with Hilton’s sunglasses after a wild night out. “One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton and I hope she never sees this cause I could go to jail,” Brown said in his TikTok video, to the tune of Nick Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” “It was 2007. I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great I...
