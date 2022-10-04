Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LAPD searching for follow-home robbery victims
Two Wilmington men were recently arrested for what the LAPD called a series of robberies across Southern California. Police are searching for more victims.
foxla.com
Merced kidnapping: Second suspect arrested in killing of family of 4
MERCED, Calif. - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a California family. Alberto Salgado was arrested Thursday night in Merced County for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. The sheriff's office says Alberto is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and the baby's 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.
foxla.com
California liquor store clerk dies after being assaulted with scooter by group of teens
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said a liquor store clerk, who was attacked by a group of teens and assaulted with a scooter in Southern California's Highland Park area, reportedly over a case of beer, has passed away. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just...
foxla.com
Las Vegas Strip stabbing: What we know about the suspect reportedly with California criminal record
LAS VEGAS (KTTV) - Fox News has learned the suspect in the Las Vegas Strip deadly stabbing spree, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, is an undocumented immigrant with a California criminal record. An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by FOX 5 Vegas states Barrios arrived in Las...
foxla.com
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbing spree had criminal history
The suspect in the Las Vegas strip deadly stabbing spree, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, is an undocumented immigrant with a California criminal record. He is accused of stabbing eight people, two of whom died, on the strip.
foxla.com
'Thin blue line' flag causing controversy at California school
Some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of solidarity with law enforcement, while others see it as a symbol of white supremacy. So now some local high school football players are caught in the middle of a controversy that is pitting parents against each other.
foxla.com
“The Issue Is”: One month until the midterm elections
LOS ANGELES - With just one month to go until the midterm elections, this week, "The Issue Is" is focusing in on a series of statewide races in California. First, the race for Governor. Elex Michaelson is joined in studio by State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber). Dahle, a farmer by...
foxla.com
These 6 Southern California cities are among safest places for trick-or-treating in America: study
LOS ANGELES - There's a new study out on the safest cities for trick-or-treating nationwide this year. Six cities are right here in Southern California that made it into the top 25. Irvine was the top SoCal city on the list at No. 6, followed by Carlsbad (#8), Burbank (#18),...
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Brian Dahle, Lanhee Chen
Sen. Brian Dahle joins the Issue Is to discuss rising gas prices, homelessness and his run for California Governor against incumbent Gavin Newsom. State Controller candidate Lanhee Chen discusses the role of the controller, abortion rights and California's fiscal future.
foxla.com
California inflation relief checks start going out today: What you need to know
LOS ANGELES - Millions of California taxpayers will be receiving a one-time Middle Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050 starting Oct. 7. How much you receive will be based on your income, residency, filing status, and household size. It's all part of a $12 billion relief effort...
