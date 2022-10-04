ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

foxla.com

Merced kidnapping: Second suspect arrested in killing of family of 4

MERCED, Calif. - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a California family. Alberto Salgado was arrested Thursday night in Merced County for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. The sheriff's office says Alberto is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and the baby's 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.
