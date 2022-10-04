Read full article on original website
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
Draymond Green Said He Felt "Pathetic" After Punching Jordan Poole During A Team Practice, And Is Stepping Away From The Team Indefinitely
He said, "The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another."
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
Trail Blazers waive Brandon Williams, Devontae Cacok and Wes Iwundu
The Portland Trail Blazers announced Friday that they have waived guard Brandon Williams, forward/center Devontae Cacok and forward Wes Iwundu. Williams had been on a two-way contract with the Blazers. He appeared in 24 games last season with 16 starts. Cacok and Iwundu were signed to training camp contracts and...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
Trail Blazers’ preseason is underway; Damian Lillard looks fierce; rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggling; Jerami Grant’s impact: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers are off and running in the preseason and the Blazer Focused podcast, sponsored by ZoomCare, dissected the goings on with the team through two games. Hosts Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach hit on several pressing topics in this latest episode:. Damian Lillard looks right. Rookie Shaedon...
Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons adjusting to new role starting alongside Damian Lillard
Anfernee Simons is having to adjust his game. Again. This time it’s a desirable challenge. The Portland Trail Blazers guard is no longer struggling to gain playing time or establish his value. Both have already been accomplished. Instead, Simons is striving to alter his offensive approach as both a...
Trail Blazers rest key players, breeze past Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers rested most of their key players Thursday night and still breezed to a lopsided win, defeating Maccabi Ra’anana 138-85 in an exhibition matchup at the Moda Center. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Keon Johnson added 18 points and 11 assists...
Medicine Hat Tigers at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (3-0) take on the Medicine Hat Tigers (2-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 8, 6pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Tigers audio. Follow:. The box...
West Linn sends a message in 42-30 win over previously undefeated Tualatin
Lions senior quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for four touchdowns as West Linn topped Tualatin 42-30 Friday night at Tualatin High School in a crucial Three Rivers League matchup. “I mean, we were dominating the run game up front. Big props to our O-line. They won us that game,” Leavitt said....
Pac-12 college football Week 6 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels; how to watch USC, Oregon Ducks and more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast will once again be kicking off as we arrive at Week 6 of the college football season. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will both be among those teams on the playing field today along with No. 6 USC in action against Washington State and a Top 25 clash between No. 18 UCLA and No. 11 Utah among other intriguing matchups.
