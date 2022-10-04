ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Apartment clash prompts developer to pull rezone bid

Developer Jason Barney had visions of creating a welcoming new residential area right across the street from the new and expanded Founder’s Park in Queen Creek, featuring a cluster of new townhomes. “The housing would have been facing the park – kind of a ‘neighborhood-y’ vibe to it,” said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

City plans to spruce up 3 downtown pathways

The City of Chandler is proceeding with its plan to make downtown pathways more pedestrian friendly. City Council approved three contracts, each for about $150,000, to design ways to improve three downtown alleys and a street: Wall Street from Chicago to Frye; the alley north of City Hall; and Boston Street from Arizona to California.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes

The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule

Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Final stretch begins as early ballots hit mailboxes

Voters will get their first chance this week to weigh in on the two candidates running for the final seat up for grabs on the Scottsdale City Council as early ballots go out Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election. The lengthy ballot – which includes state offices, a U.S. Senate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police

A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
MESA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

School board seats in play as early voting nears

The race for two seats on each of the governing boards in Chandler’s three school districts is approaching a conclusion as early voting begins Oct. 12. While three candidates are vying in the Nov. 8 election in both Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts – with one incumbent up for a second term in each district – Chandler Unified has five hopefuls in the race.
TEMPE, AZ
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

8055 E. Thomas Road Unit F202

GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! - Minutes from ASU, Tempe Market Place, and Old Town Scottsdale. This meticulously maintained condo boast of vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom and ceiling fans throughout! New interior paint throughout and updated fixtures. Close proximity to the swimming pool/spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Walking distance to public transit, shopping, and parks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

