East Valley Tribune
Apartment clash prompts developer to pull rezone bid
Developer Jason Barney had visions of creating a welcoming new residential area right across the street from the new and expanded Founder’s Park in Queen Creek, featuring a cluster of new townhomes. “The housing would have been facing the park – kind of a ‘neighborhood-y’ vibe to it,” said...
East Valley Tribune
City plans to spruce up 3 downtown pathways
The City of Chandler is proceeding with its plan to make downtown pathways more pedestrian friendly. City Council approved three contracts, each for about $150,000, to design ways to improve three downtown alleys and a street: Wall Street from Chicago to Frye; the alley north of City Hall; and Boston Street from Arizona to California.
East Valley Tribune
Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes
The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
'Concerned about this development': Sky Harbor, City of Phoenix clashing with Tempe over entertainment district proposal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe is accusing its neighbor Phoenix of using alarmist tactics to stop the development of a new apartment complex. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods condemned flyers that Sky Harbor Airport sent in the mail to Tempe residents about a proposed entertainment development east of the airport.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
East Valley Tribune
Final stretch begins as early ballots hit mailboxes
Voters will get their first chance this week to weigh in on the two candidates running for the final seat up for grabs on the Scottsdale City Council as early ballots go out Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election. The lengthy ballot – which includes state offices, a U.S. Senate...
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
East Valley Tribune
Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police
A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
East Valley Tribune
School board seats in play as early voting nears
The race for two seats on each of the governing boards in Chandler’s three school districts is approaching a conclusion as early voting begins Oct. 12. While three candidates are vying in the Nov. 8 election in both Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts – with one incumbent up for a second term in each district – Chandler Unified has five hopefuls in the race.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
oucampus.org
8055 E. Thomas Road Unit F202
GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! - Minutes from ASU, Tempe Market Place, and Old Town Scottsdale. This meticulously maintained condo boast of vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom and ceiling fans throughout! New interior paint throughout and updated fixtures. Close proximity to the swimming pool/spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Walking distance to public transit, shopping, and parks.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
azbigmedia.com
How to navigate the new changes of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
When you walk through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you are surrounded by the smell of delicious food, beautiful artwork, the constant sound of construction, and people in purple shirts. For such a large airport, there is always a need for changes at the airport. To help the public keep...
Five Valley cities listed as safest cities for trick-or-treating for Halloween
Gilbert has been listed as the No. 1 safest city in America for trick-or-treating, and four other Valley cities placed in the top 25.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
arizonasuntimes.com
The Goldwater Institute Demands Phoenix Officials Enforce Law in Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) filed an amicus brief in the State Superior Court urging an injunction blocking the City of Phoenix from any activity that would maintain a large homeless encampment known locally as ‘The Zone.’. “City leaders have been shunting homeless people into The Zone, and police...
