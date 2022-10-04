ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Housing Commission members sought

By Tillamook County
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqKAy_0iL3pIj700

The Board of Commissioners is seeking representatives from Tillamook County to serve on the Tillamook County Housing Commission. Formed by the Board in June 2018, the Housing Commission is charged with creating, maintaining, and implementing a strategic housing plan for the entire county based on work done by the Tillamook County Housing Task Force and housing needs data. The Housing Commission will provide a framework to support development and preservation activities which will increase and/or preserve workforce housing in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County, and to partner with incorporated cities for the same.

The Housing Commission currently has two vacancies: one representative of north Tillamook County and one representative from south Tillamook County. We are seeking applicants who can serve for a four-year term. If you meet one of these categories and would like to be part of the solution to the urgent housing crisis in Tillamook County, we urge you to apply.

Membership application forms are available on the County web site under the Board of Commissioners’ page: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/bocc/page/committees . Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on October 15, 2022. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3431. For more information about the Housing Commission, please call Commissioner Erin Skaar at 503-842-3403 or Tillamook County Housing Coordinator Thomas Fiorelli at 503-842-3408 ext. 3419.

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
County
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Government
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Board#The Housing Commission
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
3
Followers
462
Post
766
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy