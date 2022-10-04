The race for two seats on each of the governing boards in Chandler’s three school districts is approaching a conclusion as early voting begins Oct. 12. While three candidates are vying in the Nov. 8 election in both Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts – with one incumbent up for a second term in each district – Chandler Unified has five hopefuls in the race.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO