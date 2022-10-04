Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes
The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
East Valley Tribune
Apartment clash prompts developer to pull rezone bid
Developer Jason Barney had visions of creating a welcoming new residential area right across the street from the new and expanded Founder’s Park in Queen Creek, featuring a cluster of new townhomes. “The housing would have been facing the park – kind of a ‘neighborhood-y’ vibe to it,” said...
East Valley Tribune
851 apartments, 238 homes proposed at Power, Williams Field
A proposal to build 851 apartment units, 238 duplexes and single-family homes and 104,670 square feet of retail at the northwest corner of Power and Williams Field roads will need more work if it wants approval from the town. The master-planned Bella Storia project is proposed on 79.71 agricultural acres...
AZFamily
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
East Valley Tribune
City plans to spruce up 3 downtown pathways
The City of Chandler is proceeding with its plan to make downtown pathways more pedestrian friendly. City Council approved three contracts, each for about $150,000, to design ways to improve three downtown alleys and a street: Wall Street from Chicago to Frye; the alley north of City Hall; and Boston Street from Arizona to California.
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
AZFamily
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
There are several things to inspect on the fire extinguisher in your home to ensure it is ready to be used in case of an emergency. Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST. |. She believes she was shortchanged at least...
azbigmedia.com
How to navigate the new changes of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
When you walk through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you are surrounded by the smell of delicious food, beautiful artwork, the constant sound of construction, and people in purple shirts. For such a large airport, there is always a need for changes at the airport. To help the public keep...
East Valley Tribune
Food bank clients increase as store prices soar
As the line of cars awaiting groceries wrapped around the building, parking lot attendants used orange cones to close the entrance to the food bank and keep the line from snarling traffic on busy Thomas Road. That sent recent arrivals circling the block until the lot reopened. This is the...
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
East Valley Tribune
Final stretch begins as early ballots hit mailboxes
Voters will get their first chance this week to weigh in on the two candidates running for the final seat up for grabs on the Scottsdale City Council as early ballots go out Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election. The lengthy ballot – which includes state offices, a U.S. Senate...
East Valley Tribune
PAC launched to support TU bond, override measures
Amid all the various races facing voters in Ahwatukee, northern and west Chandler and Tempe on Nov. 8 are three measures that Tempe Union High School District said will help it maintain day-to-day operations at a high level and allow for needed physical and other upgrades. And to make sure...
theprescotttimes.com
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN
CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms authorized collision centers in Phoenix service Geico-insured vehicles
Tesla reached out to Teslarati to confirm that it does service Geico-insured customers in Phoenix, Arizona and that reports that Tesla authorized collision centers in Phoenix would not service GEICO-insured vehicles were false. In September, a Tesla owner, Jeff, told Teslarati that Tesla-certified repair shops in Phoenix would not repair...
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
East Valley Tribune
More kids heading to school without basic shots
An increasing number of vaccine deniers coupled with one of the easiest opt-out provisions in the nation has left Arizona with close to one out of every 10 kindergartners unprotected against key childhood diseases. That’s causing concerns from the state’s top health official. “The measles MMR vaccine is...
East Valley Tribune
School board seats in play as early voting nears
The race for two seats on each of the governing boards in Chandler’s three school districts is approaching a conclusion as early voting begins Oct. 12. While three candidates are vying in the Nov. 8 election in both Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts – with one incumbent up for a second term in each district – Chandler Unified has five hopefuls in the race.
East Valley Tribune
Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police
A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
