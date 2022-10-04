ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
East Valley Tribune

Big ballot to hit Mesa early voters’ mailboxes

The massive Nov. 8 ballot will begin arriving in Mesa early voters’ mailboxes this week and some local contests share the spotlight with marquee races like the ones for a new governor and the hotly contested U.S. Senate seat. Along with races for all statewide offices, 10 propositions and...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Apartment clash prompts developer to pull rezone bid

Developer Jason Barney had visions of creating a welcoming new residential area right across the street from the new and expanded Founder’s Park in Queen Creek, featuring a cluster of new townhomes. “The housing would have been facing the park – kind of a ‘neighborhood-y’ vibe to it,” said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

851 apartments, 238 homes proposed at Power, Williams Field

A proposal to build 851 apartment units, 238 duplexes and single-family homes and 104,670 square feet of retail at the northwest corner of Power and Williams Field roads will need more work if it wants approval from the town. The master-planned Bella Storia project is proposed on 79.71 agricultural acres...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
East Valley Tribune

City plans to spruce up 3 downtown pathways

The City of Chandler is proceeding with its plan to make downtown pathways more pedestrian friendly. City Council approved three contracts, each for about $150,000, to design ways to improve three downtown alleys and a street: Wall Street from Chicago to Frye; the alley north of City Hall; and Boston Street from Arizona to California.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brady
East Valley Tribune

Food bank clients increase as store prices soar

As the line of cars awaiting groceries wrapped around the building, parking lot attendants used orange cones to close the entrance to the food bank and keep the line from snarling traffic on busy Thomas Road. That sent recent arrivals circling the block until the lot reopened. This is the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Final stretch begins as early ballots hit mailboxes

Voters will get their first chance this week to weigh in on the two candidates running for the final seat up for grabs on the Scottsdale City Council as early ballots go out Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election. The lengthy ballot – which includes state offices, a U.S. Senate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Water Softening#City Council#Utility Bill#Central Arizona Project
East Valley Tribune

PAC launched to support TU bond, override measures

Amid all the various races facing voters in Ahwatukee, northern and west Chandler and Tempe on Nov. 8 are three measures that Tempe Union High School District said will help it maintain day-to-day operations at a high level and allow for needed physical and other upgrades. And to make sure...
TEMPE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN

CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE AND MEDICAL AUTHORITY TO HOLD CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR LATE FIRE CAPTAIN. The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil for Captain Zach Fields on Tuesday October 11th, 6.pm at the Central Arizona Regional Training Academy, 9601 Valley Rd Prescott Valley. Captain Fields passed away Oct. 2nd at his home in Surprise, Arizona.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?

PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

More kids heading to school without basic shots

An increasing number of vaccine deniers coupled with one of the easiest opt-out provisions in the nation has left Arizona with close to one out of every 10 kindergartners unprotected against key childhood diseases. That’s causing concerns from the state’s top health official. “The measles MMR vaccine is...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

School board seats in play as early voting nears

The race for two seats on each of the governing boards in Chandler’s three school districts is approaching a conclusion as early voting begins Oct. 12. While three candidates are vying in the Nov. 8 election in both Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts – with one incumbent up for a second term in each district – Chandler Unified has five hopefuls in the race.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Judge orders Mesa man to stop filming police

A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge threatened to lock him...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy