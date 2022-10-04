Read full article on original website
Related
montecitojournal.net
The Ins and Outs of Special Districts
In Mark Hunt’s article “Ins and Outs: Montecito and Her Many Special Neighborhoods” (Real Estate Issue, August 4, 2022), he correctly states not all homes in 93108 are within Montecito, or either of its two school or special districts. Many Eucalyptus Hill homes are in the City...
montecitojournal.net
Montecito — Chapter 22 & 23: Waiting in the Fog
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” After a tense encounter with a “friend” of Cyrus, Hollis waits to hear more about the mysterious encounter. Chapter 21 is available here. – MJ Staff.
montecitojournal.net
Nelson Huber: July 10, 1949 – September 18, 2022
Nelson Huber came here for one purpose: To make music. For him, music was a sacrament capable of healing us and lifting us out of the ordinary and into the sublime. The term sui generis – in a class by himself – does not even begin to describe him.
montecitojournal.net
Persons of the Year 2022
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich were honored as the Santa Barbara Foundation Persons of the Year 2022 at a luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, at the Santa Barbara Hilton. Both women were enthusiastically welcomed and congratulated by the attendees as they each spoke about their work in the community via...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montecitojournal.net
Water Use Warning
In an effort to get an urgent and important message to the Montecito community, Montecito Water District (MWD) installed a road sign last week at the triangle on Olive Mill Road and Hot Springs with the rotating message: “Extreme Drought, Reduce Irrigation.” The goal is to get customers’ attention so that they will reduce water use now. The quickest, most effective way to do that is by cutting back on irrigation.
montecitojournal.net
McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic
There are a number of reading programs for students in Santa Barbara, including several administered by nonprofits. Tina Hansen McEnroe is absolutely clear about what makes the McEnroe Reading and Language Arts Clinic at the Gevirtz School at the University of California, Santa Barbara, stand out from all the rest.
montecitojournal.net
The Heroes of Hospice
Given the intense sunshine, there were so many umbrellas out at the Hilton’s Plaza del Sol for the 10th annual Heroes of Hospice of Santa Barbara lunch that it looked like a Mary Poppins convention!. The bountiful bash for 260 guests, co-hosted by KEYT-TV anchors Beth Farnsworth and C.J....
montecitojournal.net
Birds of a Feather, Ball Together
This year’s Red Feather Ball for United Way of Santa Barbara County had a decidedly Moroccan flavor with the theme Voyage to Marrakesh, a cosmopolitan city I have visited many times, including the 70th anniversary of one of the world’s top hotels, La Mamounia, when it was owned by King Hassan II, and the 70th birthday bash of my late friend Cat Pollon, who took over the equally luxurious La Maison Arabe in the Medina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montecitojournal.net
A Beautiful Evening
Social gridlock reigned at the Music Academy when Santa Barbara Beautiful staged its 58th annual award celebration with 200 guests at the Kuehn Court reception with wandering musical troubadours Ted Hoagland, Chris Judge, and Collin Richardson. The awards celebration was staged in the Lehman Ballroom, emceed by ubiquitous KEYT-TV reporter...
montecitojournal.net
DakhaBrakha, Sunflowers, and Support for Ukraine Along State
UCSB Arts & Lectures caps off the opening week of its new season in a culturally significant and community-oriented way, hosting a Ukraine Fest in front of the Granada before Kyiv-based band DakhaBrakha takes the stage inside for its Santa Barbara debut on Thursday, October 6. The free festival, which...
montecitojournal.net
Getting ‘Tosca’ Right
Normally when Opera Santa Barbara’s (OSB) Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas signs a stage director for one of the company’s productions, he largely leaves the non-musical decisions behind. “I hire directors that I trust and I let them run with it,” he said, a formula that has...
Comments / 0