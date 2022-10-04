Read full article on original website
Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the opening of its new Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company’s largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.
