ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

BRAUCHLER | AG Weiser’s word choice sidesteps candor

By By George Brauchler
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvFJy_0iL3oYvW00

During this election cycle, we have been told that everything from reproductive rights to democracy itself is on the ballot. In the attorney general’s race, one issue is on the ballot that stands out above all others: truth.

It is apparent that current AG Phil Weiser recognizes that his public positions and advocacy on criminal justice issues leaves him vulnerable to criticism during Colorado’s historic crime tsunami. His responses to The Gazette’s recent editorial board questions about public safety lack candor (“ PERSPECTIVE: AG Weiser vs. challenger Kellner,” Sept. 25 ).

In response to a question about Colorado’s move to reduce the possession of fentanyl — a poison on our streets so lethal even Gov. Jared Polis has called it “anthrax” — to a mere misdemeanor, Weiser answered:

“I did not support the 2019 bipartisan legislation to de-felonize certain drug crimes.”

Though partially true, it is deliberately misleading to any uniformed reader. Far from opposing this misguided legislation, the results of which were so disastrous it was amended (but not fixed) the very next year, Weiser ignored it entirely. The self-proclaimed “chief law enforcement officer for Colorado” remained completely silent on whether to treat 2,000 lethal doses of fentanyl the same as shoplifting.

It took Kellner cross-examining Weiser at a Club 20 forum for the AG to concede that he did absolutely nothing to engage the legislature as they considered this lethal legislation. Rather than engage the public in a candid moment of regret as to his conscious decision to avoid a politically challenging fight with the anti-law enforcement far left of his party, Weiser chose these pages to mislead readers by claiming that he “did not support” the legislation. Is that candor?

There’s more.

When asked if our law should return fentanyl to its “felony at any amount” status before the law change ignored by Weiser, the current AG responded:

“I pushed successfully for a law making possession of any amount of pure fentanyl punishable as a felony.”

Catch the change? Weiser added in the word “pure.” The previous law made possession of any amount of fentanyl or mixture containing the same, regardless of purity, a felony. Weiser’s pushed for a change in the law that looks tougher, but it is not. The chances that a drug pusher possessing pure fentanyl is slim at best, leaving all possessors of fentanyl of varying purities still eligible for misdemeanors. Again, the mainstream media never pushes Weiser on this misdirection or why he refuses to support the re-felonization of any amount of fentanyl.

In response to a detailed question about SB 271, a misnamed “misdemeanor reform” bill that allowed convicted drug dealers and car thieves to lawfully possess guns on our streets, Weiser answered:

“I continue to strongly support barring convicted drug dealers and car thieves from owning firearms, and am engaged with legislators to make this change to our laws.”

That statement is at odds with the truth. Weiser cannot “continue” what he has never started. Throughout his time as AG, Weiser has only shown strong and repeated support for protecting the ability of drug dealers, car thieves and other convicted felons to possess firearms, as I detailed just two months ago in The Gazette . Weiser’s office took an official position to withdraw its support for any amendment to this year’s attempted “fix” that sought to prevent drug dealers and car thieves from possessing guns. Weiser was called out for misrepresenting his position at the first AG candidate forum by his opponent, Kellner. With no follow-up from mainstream Denver media demanding an explanation, Weiser doubled-down in The Gazette.

When questioned about a Common Sense Institute (CSI) report citing publicly available data about our crime wave occurring concurrently with a dramatic increase in the number of felons released from prison, Weiser refused to address the obvious implications of the report. Instead, he attacked the verifiable data by quoting (without attribution) the online comment of a left-wing blogger as the basis for his answer: “this group has previously been publicly criticized in the media for containing ‘suspect conclusions and conspicuous omissions.’”

After attacking CSI, Weiser provided no other data to rebut the CSI report.

Later, Weiser — who likens himself to a “coach” for our state’s elected DAs — responded to a question about the decrease in prosecuted felonies by claiming he was “disturbed” by the “declining number of cases brought by Colorado prosecutors defies logic given the rise of crime…” Such a drop was the predictable consequences of the 2019 law Weiser actively ignored reducing drugs — fentanyl included — from felonies to misdemeanors. The next year, felony case filings plummeted.

Perhaps more so than for any other office on this year’s ballot, candor and honesty are critical traits for our attorney general. Based on Weiser’s performance in this paper and elsewhere, it may be time for Colorado to get a new coach.

George Brauchler is the former district attorney for the 18th Judicial District. He also is president of the Advance Colorado Academy, which identifies, trains and connects conservative leaders in Colorado. He hosts The George Brauchler Show on 710KNUS Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Follow him on Twitter: @GeorgeBrauchler.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Embrace vote harvesting

Conservatives concerned about the integrity of this fall’s Colorado election are working to get poll watchers and election judges to witness and record any mischief. One big worry is ballot harvesting. Of course, there is one small problem. Ballot harvesting in Colorado is perfectly legal. Conservatives shouldn’t be angry it happens. They should be irate that their side doesn’t do it as well.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Hickenlooper touts federal funding for 'climate rescue'

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper touted federal investment into "climate rescue" in a meeting with environmental and health advocates on Thursday in Denver, noting more than $100 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Hickenlooper described the federal package as the "biggest thing we’ve ever done as a country in terms of climate rescue, ever.” More than $100 billion in investment and production tax credits are available from the Inflation Reduction Act...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Erik Aadland for CD-7

Erik Aadland is our choice to represent Colorado’s newly reconfigured 7th Congressional District. The decorated combat vet, West Point grad, former energy industry manager and family man also holds a master’s degree in psychology — inspired by his interest in fellow combatants who had experienced battle trauma. With that resume, Aadland could be the true Renaissance candidate of the entire November 2022 ballot.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Is Boebert actually in danger of losing?

Back in 1936, it was a simpler, albeit difficult, time. President Franklin Roosevelt was finishing his first term in office, the Great Depression was still dominating the nation, and our neighboring state of Kansas had a nice guy named Alfred Mossman Landon as governor. Alf, as he was known (although, how cool would it have been if he went by his middle name?) was quite popular in his state and was, in 1934, the only Republican governor running for reelection to win. Two years later Alf found himself the GOP nominee for president, running against the first term FDR. As you can imagine, lots of people wondered who would win.
KANSAS STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado web portal back online after ‘foreign’ cyberattack

The state-run Colorado.gov portal homepage went back online Thursday evening after the state said a cyberattack shut it down. The homepage resumed operations around 6 p.m. Thursday, just over 24 hours after the State Emergency Operations Center said an “anonymous suspected foreign actor” forced it offline. State officials said the attacker also targeted multiple other state government services and websites across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Colorado Attorney General#Convicted Felons#Politics State#Ag Weiser
The Denver Gazette

Discipline commission told Supreme Court justices they had conflict of interest in investigation and should recuse; they haven't

At least six of Colorado’s Supreme Court justices — including its Chief Justice Brian Boatright and incoming Chief Justice Monica Marquez — have known about conflicts of interest they allegedly have with ongoing disciplinary investigations into the conduct of at least two of their colleagues but have done nothing about it, according to letters obtained by The Denver Gazette.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Coloradans bet $290 million on sports in August

The total amount of money waged by Colorado sports bettors in August rose by 12.3% compared to July,. Residents spent $290.1 million on bets in August alone, according to the Colorado Division of Gaming. Compared to this time last year, Coloradans waged $78.2 million more on sports betting, a 36.9%...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Great Sand Dunes National Park gains 9,362 acres

Approximately 9,362 acres of land from Medano Ranch in Mosca is being transferred to Great Sand Dunes National Park, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior. “Great Sand Dunes and The Nature Conservancy have built a model for collaboration that will help guarantee that future...
MOSCA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy