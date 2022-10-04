Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Frost Advisory issued for Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Watauga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Watauga County. In Virginia, Roanoke, Bedford, Amherst, Campbell, Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
Frost Advisory issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Roanoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Buckingham; Campbell; Roanoke FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Watauga County. In Virginia, Roanoke, Bedford, Amherst, Campbell, Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Bland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
Frost Advisory issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
