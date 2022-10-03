ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monsoon is officially over 😢 How much rain did Tucson get?

By Jamie Donnelly, Arizona Daily Star; #ThisIsTucson staff.
 3 days ago
KGUN 9

First week of October ends with storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
MARANA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Prescott-area hiker missing for nearly a week, YCSO says

PRESCOTT, AZ — Northern Arizona officials are looking for a camper who was last seen September 30 in the Prescott area. Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen late that morning at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. Stambaugh reportedly asked a camp host...
PRESCOTT, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Old Tucson's Halloween attraction Nightfall opens TODAY 👻

Editor's note: This story was originally published in August 2022. We're republishing it on Oct. 6, 2022 because Nightfall is officially open for the Halloween season. After closing in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Nightfall” will return to haunt Old Tucson, offering a “more immersive, theatrical experience,” the site's new operators said.
TUCSON, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition

Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

El Be Goods, known for its curated and sustainably made items, is moving this fall

Local sustainable and ethical goods boutique El Be Goods is moving from its downtown location and opening up shop near the MSA Annex later this year. The shop, currently located at 245 E. Congress St. in the old lobby of Yoga Oasis, is relocating and expanding to the new Monier Apartments in the Mercado District west of downtown later this fall.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
MESA, AZ

