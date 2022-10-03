Monsoon is officially over 😢 How much rain did Tucson get?

Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
First week of October ends with storm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Storm brings rain, lightning to Tucson, surrounding areas Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP. Tucson Parks and Recreation has closed all fields this afternoon due to ground saturation from rains earlier today. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
ABC 15 News
Prescott-area hiker missing for nearly a week, YCSO says
PRESCOTT, AZ — Northern Arizona officials are looking for a camper who was last seen September 30 in the Prescott area. Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen late that morning at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area. Stambaugh reportedly asked a camp host...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
PCSD: Missing vulnerable woman last seen on Featherstone Trail
Pima County Sheriff's Department says a vulnerable adult went missing and is asking the public for help in the search.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Old Tucson once had a mayor. It is part of the long-forgotten history of the movie location and Wild West theme park.
thisistucson.com
Old Tucson's Halloween attraction Nightfall opens TODAY 👻
Editor's note: This story was originally published in August 2022. We're republishing it on Oct. 6, 2022 because Nightfall is officially open for the Halloween season. After closing in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Nightfall” will return to haunt Old Tucson, offering a “more immersive, theatrical experience,” the site's new operators said.
Street closures: Tucson Meet Yourself returns downtown
Tucson Meet Yourself, Tucson's annual downtown folk festival, is returning this year starting Friday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday. Street closures and modified Sun Tran routes begin this week.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
Tucson seeks help to keep public transit free
Tucson City Councilmembers are looking for help keeping transit fares free. They stopped charging in the early days of the pandemic.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
thisistucson.com
El Be Goods, known for its curated and sustainably made items, is moving this fall
Local sustainable and ethical goods boutique El Be Goods is moving from its downtown location and opening up shop near the MSA Annex later this year. The shop, currently located at 245 E. Congress St. in the old lobby of Yoga Oasis, is relocating and expanding to the new Monier Apartments in the Mercado District west of downtown later this fall.
TPD investigate threat made to Tucson High Magnet School
On Oct. 3, a threat was made to Tucson High Magnet School and the campus was placed in 'Safe and Secure mode.'
AZGFD: Tortoise adoptions remain open through second week of October
AZGFD says tortoise adoption applications are still open. As the weather cools, adoptions will be put on hold due to while tortoises brumate, or hibernate.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
