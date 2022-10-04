Read full article on original website
College Soccer Scoreboard (10/8): Omaha men pick up win
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska women and Creighton men grabbed draws while the Omaha men were winners in regional college soccer on Saturday.
KMAland Missouri Week 7 (10/7): North Andrew wins ranked battle with Albany, Cassavaugh shines for WoCo
(KMAland) -- North Andrew held off Albany in a top 3 battle while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County were other winners in KMAland Missouri. East Atchison’s defense forced four turnovers and allowed just three first downs in a halftime victory. Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinatto each had three touchdowns, and Blake Simmons pitched in two of his own for the Wolves.
KMAland Football (10/8): Maryville drops tight battle
(Macon) -- Maryville suffered a 30-29 loss to Lutheran North on Saturday. The game was a back-and-forth affair, with Lutheran scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Caden Stoecklein, Cooper Loe and Derek Quinlin each rushed for touchdowns while Quinlin and Stoecklein also connected for a passing touchdown. The...
KMAland Softball (10/7): Falls City season comes to an end
(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action. Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.
Underwood senior, LC swimmer Crilly to continue competition at Nebraska Wesleyan
(Underwood) -- Underwood senior and Lewis Central swimmer Claire Crilly started swimming as a necessity. After years of competition, she will continue her career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. “I started swimming when I was about six,” Crilly told KMA Sports. “My grandparents owned a house on the...
Week 7 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week seven of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
KMAland Tennis (10/6): Nebraska City edges Lincoln Christian
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City edged past Lincoln Christian for a 5-4 win in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday. Connor Causgrove, Zachary Ackerman and Nathan Dia all won in singles action at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 with scores of 8-5, 8-3 and 8-1, respectively. In doubles, Anthony Robinson and Causgrove...
KMAland Iowa Class 2A Week 7 (10/7): Red Oak falls to Clarke
(KMAland) -- Clarinda outscored Des Moines Christian while Red Oak dropped one to Clarke in Class 2A football on Friday. Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s shootout win over Des Moines Christian at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Clarke 20 Red Oak 6. Clarke scored the final 14...
Football Friday Picks (Week 7): Derek vs. Ryan vs.Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) –- Ryan “The Mouth” Matheny grew on his lead in the KMA Football Friday Pick Extravaganza last week. The man who loves meetings went 12-2 last week while Trevor went 7-6, Derek finished 7-7 and Nick was 6-7. Here’s how the standings fare. Ryan: 66-23...
College Volleyball (10/6): Huskers, Mavs take conference sweeps
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Omaha nabbed sweeps in regional college volleyball action on Thursday.
Football: A No. 3 Woodbury Central at Tri-Center
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
South Holt volleyball finding a rhythm as postseason looms
(Oregon) -- The South Holt volleyball team is trending upward as the Knights inch closer to postseason play. "We got out to a good start," Coach Rachel Plummer said. "Then we had a little bit of a midseason slump, but I think we've come out of it with some strong games."
Brown's record setting night carries Clarinda to shootout victory over Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of Tadyn Brown and clutch defensive stops, the Clarinda Cardinals emerged victorious 58-43 over Des Moines Christian. It was a showcase of explosive plays, but Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) got the edge with five straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters, and a late defensive stop sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
College Football (10/7): Husker rally for win at Rutgers
(Piscataway) -- Nebraska scored the final 14 points of the game in taking a 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night in regional college football. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) had three interceptions on defense while Casey Thompson threw for 232 yards and two passing touchdowns with one each to Trey Palmer and Travis Vokolek.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 7
(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
KMAland Swimming (10/6): LC girls edge WDM Valley for tight win
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central claimed a tight 87-83 win over WDM Valley in KMAland swimming action on Thursday. Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins both had big nights for the Titans with four golds each. Collins won the 200 yard IM (2:17.71) and 100 backstroke (1:02.59) while Brown took the 100 freestyle (54.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.33).
KMAland Girls XC (10/6): Sonderman, Sporrer, Murdock run to victories.
(KMAland) -- Lindsey Sonderman, Madison Sporrer and Addison Murdock ran to wins while Lo-Ma, Woodbine & Plattsmouth took team titles in KMAland girls cross country action on Thursday. Fort Dodge Invitational. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Lewis Central all ran in Fort Dodge. Heelan had...
Cael Hobbs, Sam Gubbels, Owen Marshall, John Helton, Lena Rosloniec.jpeg
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 (10/7): Tri-Center loses OT thriller, AHSTW keeps rolling. Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic remain undefeated with rout of Treynor
(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday. The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8. “Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have...
Talking With Tom (Week 7): West Harrison & Tri-Center
(KMAland) -- Longtime KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore ventured north to Mondamin and Neola this week. The former Griswold coach talked with West Harrison head coach Andrew Stevenson and Tri-Center's Ryan Schroder. West Harrison hosts Audubon tonight while Tri-Center welcomes Woodbury Central. Your browser does not support the audio element.
