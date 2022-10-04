(KMAland) -- North Andrew held off Albany in a top 3 battle while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County were other winners in KMAland Missouri. East Atchison’s defense forced four turnovers and allowed just three first downs in a halftime victory. Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinatto each had three touchdowns, and Blake Simmons pitched in two of his own for the Wolves.

