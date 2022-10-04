Read full article on original website
Trailer full of hay catches fire on U.S. 395
Pasco, Wash. – A trailer full of hay catches on fire as a truck drives on U.S. 395. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that an off duty Pasco Police officer flagged down the truck after noticing the fire. The truck immediately pulled over and fire crews were dispatched to put of the fire. A section of U.S. 395 is currently closed off causing some traffic delays, but WSP says the area should be cleared in about an hour.
Free ‘Hike Through Time’ offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Lucian Munguia’s family offers $10,000 reward
YAKIMA, Wash.- Lucian Munguia’s mother announced on social media that the family of the missing Yakima boy is now offering a $10,000 reward for information about the disappearance of her son or that results in his safe return. An attorney for the family is drafting a statement on the...
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
SIGN Fracture Care conference teaches global surgeons procedures, research
RICHLAND, Wash. – Surgeons from all over the world gathered at SIGN Fracture Care in Richland for a fracture conference, highlighting the importance of collaboration in health care. The 2022 conference, held between October 4 and 7, was the first since COVID-19 started. SIGN welcomed 30 overseas surgeons and...
Series of suspicious fires in Selah
SELAH, Wash. – The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all “questionable in nature.”. SFD is asking for the...
Pedestrian hit in front of Pasco Prestige Motors
PASCO, Wash. – A 23-year-old man was hit by a car in front of Prestige Motors around Court Street and 26th Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on October 6, according to Frankin County Commander Monty Huber. The man has minor injuries to his knee and elbow, according to Huber....
Fred Meyer workers in Richland vote to unionize, ratify contract
RICHLAND, Wash. — Workers at the Fred Meyer in Richland voted to ratify their first union contract, according to UFCW3000, in a process that took over three years. The contract includes a new wage scale with annual raises, workplace safety language, avenues to escalate unaddressed concerns, protections from discipline without reason, health care access and union security.
A Yakima community college offers teaching degrees to fill gaps in staffing, one of nine in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College (YVC) is one of nine community colleges in the state offering teaching degrees. Many community colleges added programs to help fill the gaps in staffing. The goal is to have graduates stay to teach in the area, said the YVC Teaching Degree director,...
Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd
YAKIMA, Wash. – A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
UPDATE: Police say pedestrian at fault after being hit in front of Prestige Motors in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – UPDATE: 10-7-22, 7:30 a.m. According to the Pasco Police Department the pedestrian that was hit on Thursday night while crossing the street was at fault. The male pedestrian was crossing the street on a red light. Police say he was also under the influence of alcohol.
