ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer wins against Monroe

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 5 days ago

Two Cambridge/Deerfield goals in the first 10 minutes drove United past Monroe in a 4-2 win over Monroe on Monday, October 3 at Deerfield High School.

Sophomore forward Bryce Eickhoff scored in the third minute off an assist from senior midfielder Eric Staszak, and senior forward Evan Mathwig scored on an assist from Eickhoff in the sixth minute.

Monroe cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal in the 22nd minute before Mathwig scored his second in the 31st minute.

In the second half, Monroe cut the lead to 3-2 in the 61st minute before Staszak put the game away with a goal in the 72nd minute, extending the United lead back to 4-2. Cambridge/Deerfield is 6-5-1 on the season, winning five of its last six games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge, WI
62
Followers
334
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

 https://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

Comments / 0

Community Policy