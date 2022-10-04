Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer wins against Monroe

Two Cambridge/Deerfield goals in the first 10 minutes drove United past Monroe in a 4-2 win over Monroe on Monday, October 3 at Deerfield High School.

Sophomore forward Bryce Eickhoff scored in the third minute off an assist from senior midfielder Eric Staszak, and senior forward Evan Mathwig scored on an assist from Eickhoff in the sixth minute.

Monroe cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal in the 22nd minute before Mathwig scored his second in the 31st minute.

In the second half, Monroe cut the lead to 3-2 in the 61st minute before Staszak put the game away with a goal in the 72nd minute, extending the United lead back to 4-2. Cambridge/Deerfield is 6-5-1 on the season, winning five of its last six games.