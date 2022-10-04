Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Susitna Valley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Moose Creek at Oilwell Rd. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Heavy rain has caused flooding of Moose Creek at Oilwell Rd with reports of half a foot of water ponded on the road. Avoid travel in this area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 101 PM AKDT, river gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Moose Creek at Oilwell Rd - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Reeves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 13:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Reeves County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Reeves County through 400 PM CDT At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Balmorhea Lake, or 24 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa, Balmorhea State Park, Verhalen and Toyahvale. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 227. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hudspeth County through 400 PM MDT At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Cornudas, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cornudas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Moca by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 17:52:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguadilla; Moca FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguadilla and Moca. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:29:00 Expires: 2022-10-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Rota FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a monsoon disturbance expected to develop within the eastern sector of the monsoon trough over western coastal waters of the Marianas. Model guidance continues to trend higher in rainfall totals starting tonight, with amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through late Tuesday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Reeves by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Saragosa, or 29 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa and Firestone Test Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 210 and 245. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 17:55:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 419 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD County. In Virginia, Western Loudoun County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Frederick FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD County. In Virginia, Western Loudoun County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 36-38 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Denali, Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 09:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Denali; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Snow Through Tonight Snow is falling or will develop in most areas this morning, and will continue into tonight. Most valley locations will get an inch or two of accumulation. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected above 2000 ft by tonight, with areas in the Brooks Range getting up to 6 inches. Areas of the Alaska Range could see 6 or or more inches above 3000 ft. Northwest of 15 mph gusting to 35 mph are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into early Monday morning. This will cause blowing snow with reduced visibility over highway summits this afternoon into tonight.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 12:53:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON AST TODAY The Flood Warning will expire at Noon AST today for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following county, Naguabo. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Hocking, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Highland; Hocking; Pike; Ross; Scioto FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 12:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-10 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Minor flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Grant; Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Hydrologic flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following counties, Grant and Hidalgo along the Gila River. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of locations adjacent to the river is possible. Heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours has led to river gauges rising on the Gila River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1224 PM MDT, river forecasts indicate rises to action stage and briefly touching flood stage over the next 24 hours along the length of the Gila River. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inches is expected over the area in the next 24 hours, locally higher amounts could lead to higher flooding along the Gila. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Redrock, Cliff, Virden, Riverside, Gila, Gila Lower Box and Gila Middle Box. - http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
