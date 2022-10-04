Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
Momentum halted: Cougar men’s golf goes from first to 12th
Hoping to follow up an impressive performance at the Husky Invitational, WSU men’s golf failed to show out, placing 12th at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Boulder-hosted, Mark Simpson invitational saw the same lineup as they had in the Husky Invitational for the Cougs,...
Daily Evergreen
Cougar volleyball finally back on the Palouse
Following a nine-match road trip over the course of five weeks, WSU volleyball (10-5) finally returns to the friendly confines of Bohler Gym for a 7 p.m. Friday night match versus No. 12 Oregon (10-2). Pukis played at WSU for four years, redshirting her freshman year before starting for the...
Daily Evergreen
WSU tennis pre-season continues at Husky Invitational
WSU tennis is set to continue the fall preseason as they head to Seattle to take on the Husky Invitational. The team will be competing against three other schools: University of Oregon, DePaul University and the hosting University of Washington. It is the second tournament that the Cougs will be...
Daily Evergreen
Swimmers fly into the new season at Fresno
Fresh off a swimmer setting the Gibb Pool record at the Crimson and Gray meet, the WSU swim team looks to take on their first real meet at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Fresno, California. Each swimmer has a promising view of the outcome of the meet. The meet will be...
Daily Evergreen
WSU student holds public concert in living room
Spokane-based bands Fine Line and Snacks at Midnight, alongside Pullman-based band Daddy Issues, performed last month for local students at a concert hosted in the living room of a Washington State University student. WSU senior Jack Christensen opened his house to the public for the concert on Sept. 9, after...
Daily Evergreen
Johnson Hall demolition just around the corner
WSU is set to complete its largest demolition project in its history with Johnson Hall, with the interior beginning in the fall and the exterior in the winter. The hall, home to the United States Department of Agriculture and U.S. Agriculture research, will be demolished using robotic jackhammers, according to Pullman Radio.
Daily Evergreen
WSU instructor pursues animation, marketing for DreamWorks
By day, Angie Howard lives in a world of “Puss in Boots” and “Trolls.” By night, she is giving back to her alma mater as a WSU Global Campus instructor. After dipping her toes into the animation world, Howard said she fell in love with it.
Daily Evergreen
ABSS looks forward to annual Bangladeshi Night
The Association of Bangladeshi Students and Scholars announced it is putting on its biggest event of the year, the annual Bangladeshi Night on Oct. 30. The event will take place in the Compton Union Building senior ballroom, said Md Monzurul Islam Anoy, doctoral student in chemical engineering and ABSS president.
Daily Evergreen
Let Monarch be your Muse
From being the manager of a hotel, to a paralegal, to working at WSU for the last 17 years, Karly Gomez is adding another item to her resume: owning Monarch Boutique. All of the businesses and experiences Gomez has been involved in throughout her life have served a great purpose for her and her family, she said. Gomez has always been a fashionista, as well as been inspired to shop and find sustainable ways to buy clothing.
Daily Evergreen
OPINION: Transportation Services needs to prioritize students
When a part of the Green 3 parking lot on Columbia Street shifted from an annual payment to $2 an hour according to the Daily Evergreen, student concerns arose. Chris Boyan, director of Transportation Services, said that the change arose from a higher demand for hourly parking, according to the previous article. However, to students who already paid for annual passes to the new hourly lots, the change came as a slap in the face.
Daily Evergreen
Honeycomb hair salon opens to create a personalized experience for all
Honeycomb Hair Studio is opening as a private salon that will provide a comfortable and safe space for everyone to express themselves. Owner Pam Passmore worked at Poppy Salon and Spa prior to opening Honeycomb, but has always had the dream of opening her own. The opportunity to open a...
