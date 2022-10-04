ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WSB Radio

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK — (AP) — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.
QUEENS, NY
WSB Radio

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Evergreen

October means MLB Playoff Baseball

For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners will be playing baseball in the postseason. This 2022 season is also the first time the MLB playoffs will be expanded from 10 teams to 12. Both the American League and National League get one extra wild card team who gets to compete in the playoffs. Other changes made to the postseason include having the Wild Card game replaced with a best-of-three Wild Card Series, functioning as the first round of playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA

