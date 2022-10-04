For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners will be playing baseball in the postseason. This 2022 season is also the first time the MLB playoffs will be expanded from 10 teams to 12. Both the American League and National League get one extra wild card team who gets to compete in the playoffs. Other changes made to the postseason include having the Wild Card game replaced with a best-of-three Wild Card Series, functioning as the first round of playoffs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO