wbiw.com
Arrest made when police respond to local motel disturbance
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Super 8 Motel after a report of a male and female were requested to be escorted off the property. A staff member reported the woman was throwing items out of her room window. When...
Decatur County man charged after damaging judge's vehicle, according to ISP
A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after reports of a reckless driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers were alerted about a reckless driver in a gray Dodge diesel pickup pulling a “hot rod” on a trailer traveling north on State Road 37 at 29th Street. Callers reported the driver was running vehicles...
Documents: Kentucky man arrested after five different drugs found in stolen vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs. According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.
salemleader.com
Salem names new city police chief
Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
wbiw.com
Two break into homes and attempt to steal vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were called at 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 5th Street after a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported he could see someone inside his neighbor’s home hiding and he caught them on camera.
Wave 3
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
LMPD: Man stops traffic in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident that had stopped traffic for a few hours on Dixie Highway has ended. According to Louisville Metro Police, there was a situation at the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers were originally responding to a...
WHAS 11
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
korncountry.com
Columbus Police Department investigates S.R. 11 moped accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that injured a Bartholomew County man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of State Road 11 (Jonesville Road) at around 8 a.m. The...
korncountry.com
Seymour woman hits cop with car, tries to flee
SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Seymour woman was arrested after law enforcement says she thought police were going to take her child away, supposedly hitting an officer with her car in an attempt to get away. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) responded to the 700 block of E. 4th St.,...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 10-5-22
Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Breawana D. Rice, 19, Salem. Theft. Jonathan Andrew Martin, 31, Pekin. Dealing in altered property with...
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
Winslow juvenile dead after head-on collision
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it dispatched deputies to the intersection of West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident on Friday morning.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man found passed out behind the wheel in a drive-through
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford police officers were called to Taco Bell after a report of an unconscious male behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-through. When police arrived they approached the brown Chevrolet Malibu in an attempt to get the...
Wave 3
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
