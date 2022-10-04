ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

wbiw.com

Arrest made when police respond to local motel disturbance

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Super 8 Motel after a report of a male and female were requested to be escorted off the property. A staff member reported the woman was throwing items out of her room window. When...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after reports of a reckless driver on State Road 37

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers were alerted about a reckless driver in a gray Dodge diesel pickup pulling a “hot rod” on a trailer traveling north on State Road 37 at 29th Street. Callers reported the driver was running vehicles...
BEDFORD, IN
salemleader.com

Salem names new city police chief

Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Two break into homes and attempt to steal vehicle

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday when Bedford Police officers were called at 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 5th Street after a report of a burglary in progress. The caller reported he could see someone inside his neighbor’s home hiding and he caught them on camera.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Seymour officer hit by car during investigation

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
SEYMOUR, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man stops traffic in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident that had stopped traffic for a few hours on Dixie Highway has ended. According to Louisville Metro Police, there was a situation at the 1400 block of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m. Friday in the Park Hill neighborhood. Officers were originally responding to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Columbus Police Department investigates S.R. 11 moped accident

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that injured a Bartholomew County man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of State Road 11 (Jonesville Road) at around 8 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour woman hits cop with car, tries to flee

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A Seymour woman was arrested after law enforcement says she thought police were going to take her child away, supposedly hitting an officer with her car in an attempt to get away. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) responded to the 700 block of E. 4th St.,...
SEYMOUR, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 10-5-22

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Breawana D. Rice, 19, Salem. Theft. Jonathan Andrew Martin, 31, Pekin. Dealing in altered property with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man found passed out behind the wheel in a drive-through

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford police officers were called to Taco Bell after a report of an unconscious male behind the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-through. When police arrived they approached the brown Chevrolet Malibu in an attempt to get the...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRANDENBURG, KY

