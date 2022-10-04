Netflix has a new horror series from Mike Flanagan, the director behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, and Midnight Mass. According to Entertainment Weekly, the first installment now holds the record for the most jump scares in a single episode of television. Netflix held a New York Comic Con screening last night, showing fans the first episode of The Midnight Club. They also had a representative from Guinness on hand to make the record official. The Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of television — which is now 21 — belongs to Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club episode "The Final Chapter." To be clear, it's the first episode of the show, but its title is "The Final Chapter."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO