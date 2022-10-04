Read full article on original website
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Collider
Demián Bichir Talks 'Let the Right One In' and Adapting the Vampire Movie for Television
From showrunner/writer/executive producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away) and inspired by the Swedish novel and film, the 10-episode Showtime drama series Let the Right One In follows Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who are keeping a terrifying secret from anyone they cross paths with. Always worried that someone might question why Eleanor will never physically age beyond 12 or wonder why she needs human blood to stay alive, Mark does everything he can to help her hold onto her humanity while searching for a possible cure.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ on Netflix, a Stephen King Adaptation That’s a Handsome Trip to Dullsville
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (now on Netflix) begs the question: Are there any Stephen King stories left to adapt? I know the answer to that – an emphatic no – but King is so prolific, at this point it’s starting to feel like a rhetorical question. So the 39th film adaptation (give or take; are we counting TV movies, or both movies spawned from a thousand-page novel, or short films, or, or, or…) of his work springs from a 2020 novella about a kid, an old man and a haunted cell phone, written and directed by old pro John Lee Hancock,...
Hulu Holds Strong In September's Streaming Power Rankings, as Prime Video Continues to Climb
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
iheart.com
Netflix Series 'The Midnight Club' Sets Guinness Record For Jump Scares
Netflix has a new horror series from Mike Flanagan, the director behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Doctor Sleep, and Midnight Mass. According to Entertainment Weekly, the first installment now holds the record for the most jump scares in a single episode of television. Netflix held a New York Comic Con screening last night, showing fans the first episode of The Midnight Club. They also had a representative from Guinness on hand to make the record official. The Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of television — which is now 21 — belongs to Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club episode "The Final Chapter." To be clear, it's the first episode of the show, but its title is "The Final Chapter."
Mila Kunis Says Jackie Ended Up with the Wrong Guy on That '70s Show
Mila Kunis doesn't think she should be married to her husband (at least on That '90s Show). The actress revealed that her character Jackie winds up with Kelso (played by her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher) in the That '70s Show sequel, and she's not totally sold on the idea. Jackie was with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) by the time That '70s Show ended, and Kunis believes it should have stayed that way.
‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Trailer: HBO Max Announces Premiere Date Plus Additional Episodes
HBO Max has confirmed that Doom Patrol Season 4 will premiere on December 8 with two brand-new episodes. Each week after that a new episode will drop through January 5. Watch a preview of the new season in the video posted above. In addition, it was announced that six more episodes from Season 4 would be released in 2023. Doom Patrol reimagines some of DC’s most recognized superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super-villain “Madame Rouge” aka...
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Family members of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey are not happy about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which chronicles Dahmer's heinous crimes, has received criticism from viewers and critics alike for its treatment of the serial killer and depiction of his victims. Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry took to...
on CBS and Paramount+
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. One-Hour Drama | TV-14 What'sSo Help Me Todd About?. A high-powered attorney hires her ne'er-do-well son after realizing he's useful to have around as a private investigator. Who's...
Recommended:
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What's New and What's Changed?. At the end of Season 2, Ramy, an Egyptian-American Muslim millennial from New Jersey, told his new...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Law & Order Star Addresses John Oliver's Critiques of the Show
Mehcad Brooks wasn't that offended by John Oliver's critique of Law & Order. In response to Oliver's assertions that the franchise "makes a lot of choices that significantly distort the big picture of police" and that the show had turned into a recruitment tool for law enforcement, Brooks wondered if this was such a bad thing.
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Won't Return for House of the Dragon Season 2
We won't be seeing young Alicent Hightower or Rhaenyra Targaryen anytime soon. Episode 6 of House of the Dragon saw the two performers who played young Alicent (Carey) and Rhaenyra (Alcock) replaced by Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy after a 10-year time jump, and unfortunately for fans, we can't expect two see the younger two return - at least not for the foreseeable future.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals
The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
Pitt News
Weekend Watchlist | Slashers, Thrillers and Serial Killers
Whenever you walk past Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, you’re walking past where they filmed the cage scene in “The Silence of The Lambs.” Since we have such an iconic piece of horror film history right in our backyard, it’s only fair that we list some of our favorite movies of a similar type.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series: It's Like 'Being Killed Over and Over'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story might be the most-watched show on Netflix, but Whoopi Goldberg won't be queueing it up any time soon. On Wednesday morning, The View's longtime moderator slammed Monster for "traumatizing" the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's...
Outer Range Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon
Outer Range is returning for a second season. The Western sci-fi drama, which stars Josh Brolin, premiered in April 2022. Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a rancher who stumbles upon a baffling mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. Already coping with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) and rivals making a play for their land, the Abbott family is stunned to find a black void on the edge of their west pasture just as a mysterious visitor named Autumn (Imogen Poots) arrives.
