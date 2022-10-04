Read full article on original website
Related
Tatyana Ali Says ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Reignited Her Passion for Music and Performing
Tatyana Ali competed on Season 2 of 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' and was so good she made it to the final 3.
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
Hulu Holds Strong In September's Streaming Power Rankings, as Prime Video Continues to Climb
At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Finale Time for Reservation Dogs
Fresh off its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde makes its streaming debut on Netflix today. The film stars Ana de Armas as the screen icon, blurring the line between fact and fiction as it explores the split between Monroe’s public and private selves. Also...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV
There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
Recommended:
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What's New and What's Changed?. At the end of Season 2, Ramy, an Egyptian-American Muslim millennial from New Jersey, told his new...
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series: It's Like 'Being Killed Over and Over'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story might be the most-watched show on Netflix, but Whoopi Goldberg won't be queueing it up any time soon. On Wednesday morning, The View's longtime moderator slammed Monster for "traumatizing" the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's...
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Randall Park Tries to Save the Last Blockbuster in America in Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer
Blockbuster is here to fill the workplace comedy-shaped hole in your heart. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Blockbuster Friday, offering a glimpse of the upcoming series from Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore), David Caspe (Happy Endings), and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings). Set in the titular store, Blockbuster follows...
Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, and CSI: Vegas Lead a Day of Premieres
Television delivers another day of major premieres as Ghosts returns to CBS, Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin lead freshman drama So Help Me Todd, and a familiar face joins CSI: Vegas for Season 2. Also today: Welcome to Flatch and Call Me Kat begin new seasons on Fox, Netflix...
The Royal Family Reportedly Upset About Upcoming 'Exploitative' Season of The Crown
The royal family wants to make clear that The Crown "is a drama, not a documentary", says "a senior royal source". "It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts," said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast. "Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves."
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
on CBS and Paramount+
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. One-Hour Drama | TV-14 What'sSo Help Me Todd About?. A high-powered attorney hires her ne'er-do-well son after realizing he's useful to have around as a private investigator. Who's...
Reese Witherspoon & The Big Little Lies Cast Want to Bring the Show Back
Reese Witherspoon doesn't feel done with Big Little Lies just yet. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon said that she'd discussed revisiting the Emmy-winning HBO drama as recently as "yesterday". "I talk to Nicole Kidman about it all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoë Kravitz. And...
Netflix Horror Series The Midnight Club Breaks World Record for Most Jump Scares
The Midnight Club has only been on Netflix for a few hours, but it's already broken a world record. Mike Flanagan, the macabre mind behind horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, managed to cram 21 separate jump scares into the premiere episode of his latest Netflix series. This tally broke the Guinness World Record for "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode", and Flanagan was presented with the certificate for their achievement during the New York Comic Con panel for The Midnight Club on Thursday.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Family members of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey are not happy about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which chronicles Dahmer's heinous crimes, has received criticism from viewers and critics alike for its treatment of the serial killer and depiction of his victims. Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry took to...
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Won't Return for House of the Dragon Season 2
We won't be seeing young Alicent Hightower or Rhaenyra Targaryen anytime soon. Episode 6 of House of the Dragon saw the two performers who played young Alicent (Carey) and Rhaenyra (Alcock) replaced by Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy after a 10-year time jump, and unfortunately for fans, we can't expect two see the younger two return - at least not for the foreseeable future.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade
It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
HBO Announces Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special
A Harley Quinn holiday special is coming to HBO Max. The streamer announced Friday that Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day will arrive on the platform in February 2023. The special will reveal how Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) enjoy their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, while we also get to see how the rest of the "ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year".
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0