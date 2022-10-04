ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Hulu Holds Strong In September's Streaming Power Rankings, as Prime Video Continues to Climb

At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. In September, Hulu defended its #1 perch with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale, plus a few well-received debuts, including the smart and sexy adaptation Tell Me Lies. Elsewhere, news of a Steven Soderbergh limited series helped HBO Max pull out of its doldrums, and Amazon finally premiered The Rings of Power to both acclaim and (annoying) controversy. Here are our updated Streaming Power Rankings, listed from top to bottom.
Judy Greer
Paul Reiser
Camila Cabello
Hasan Minhaj
Freddie Highmore
Aidan Turner
Primetimer

Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV

There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
Primetimer

Recommended:

At the end of Season 2, Ramy, an Egyptian-American Muslim millennial from New Jersey, told his new...
Primetimer

The Royal Family Reportedly Upset About Upcoming 'Exploitative' Season of The Crown

The royal family wants to make clear that The Crown "is a drama, not a documentary", says "a senior royal source". "It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts," said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast. "Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves."
Primetimer

Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date

After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
Primetimer

on CBS and Paramount+

A high-powered attorney hires her ne'er-do-well son after realizing he's useful to have around as a private investigator.
Primetimer

Netflix Horror Series The Midnight Club Breaks World Record for Most Jump Scares

The Midnight Club has only been on Netflix for a few hours, but it's already broken a world record. Mike Flanagan, the macabre mind behind horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, managed to cram 21 separate jump scares into the premiere episode of his latest Netflix series. This tally broke the Guinness World Record for "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode", and Flanagan was presented with the certificate for their achievement during the New York Comic Con panel for The Midnight Club on Thursday.
Primetimer

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Family members of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey are not happy about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which chronicles Dahmer's heinous crimes, has received criticism from viewers and critics alike for its treatment of the serial killer and depiction of his victims. Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry took to...
Primetimer

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Won't Return for House of the Dragon Season 2

We won't be seeing young Alicent Hightower or Rhaenyra Targaryen anytime soon. Episode 6 of House of the Dragon saw the two performers who played young Alicent (Carey) and Rhaenyra (Alcock) replaced by Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy after a 10-year time jump, and unfortunately for fans, we can't expect two see the younger two return - at least not for the foreseeable future.
Primetimer

Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others

Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Primetimer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade

It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
Primetimer

HBO Announces Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special

A Harley Quinn holiday special is coming to HBO Max. The streamer announced Friday that Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day will arrive on the platform in February 2023. The special will reveal how Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) enjoy their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, while we also get to see how the rest of the "ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year".
Primetimer

Primetimer

