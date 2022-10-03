ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

HeySoCal

Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We're getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I'm gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
MONROVIA, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

RV Destroyed by Ripping Fire | Los Angeles

10.03.2022 | 11:45 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Broadway and 83rd. First responders arrived on scene and located a RV well involved in flames. The RV was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
howafrica.com

Another Rapper Fatally Shot In Los Angeles In Just Weeks

Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce was fatally shot while he was walking home and talking on the phone with his pregnant wife. His killing comes a few weeks after the shooting deaths of two other rappers – PnB Rock and Kee Riches – in the Southland. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack

LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
LOS ANGELES, CA

