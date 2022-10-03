Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We’re getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I’m gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
Here's How To Apply For LA's Section 8 Waitlist
The city of Los Angeles has announced that on Oct. 17 it will reopen its waitlist for the Section 8 housing voucher program. Here's everything you need to know to apply.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally
“Selling food on the street will no longer be a crime!” yelled street vendor Mario Ramos at last Friday’s celebration at Mariachi Plaza, where street vendors from Los Angeles and across Southern California came together to celebrate the signing of SB972. A law that will modernize the CA...
Headlines: Woman Kicked Out of AYCE Korean Barbecue Because She Was a Party of One; Cars Parking in Middle of Street in South Central
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —L.A. Metro’s K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, will open this Friday, Oct. 7, with free rides and a...
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
RELATED PEOPLE
onscene.tv
RV Destroyed by Ripping Fire | Los Angeles
10.03.2022 | 11:45 PM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire off Broadway and 83rd. First responders arrived on scene and located a RV well involved in flames. The RV was a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
bigeasymagazine.com
Willie Mae’s Scotch House Brings Their Famous Fried Chicken To Los Angeles
Willie Mae’s, originally just a bar, was founded in 1957 by Willie Mae Seaton; the now-famous restaurant wasn’t added to the business until the 70s. The institution thrived, and, in 2005, Seaton was honored with a James Beard Award for “America’s Classic Restaurant for the Southern Region.”
Asbarez News
L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves O’Farrell’s Rental Aid Program
$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13. Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.
howafrica.com
Another Rapper Fatally Shot In Los Angeles In Just Weeks
Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce was fatally shot while he was walking home and talking on the phone with his pregnant wife. His killing comes a few weeks after the shooting deaths of two other rappers – PnB Rock and Kee Riches – in the Southland. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chuy’s Tacos Dorados Opening Third Location in Canoga Park
The new location will come to Westfield Topanga and The Village
LA Metro’s K Line — The Long Awaited Crenshaw/LAX Extension — Is Opening. Here’s What Riders Can Expect
The K Line, which opens this Friday, won’t actually provide a rail connection to LAX until 2024, according to the transit agency’s current projections.
‘The Black Version’ You Need to See
The Black Version,” a Los Angeles-based group of writers, actors and producers, has a huge fan base in the DMV and it’s easy to understand why. As improvisational performers, the […] The post ‘The Black Version’ You Need to See appeared first on The Washington Informer.
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
Woman sleeping in Echo Park parking lot run over and killed by truck
A woman sleeping in a parking lot in Echo Park was run over and killed by a big rig today, police said. The woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured about 1 a.m. at Alvarado and Montana streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack
LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
Comments / 0