Victims' families aren't the only ones upset about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Kim Alsup, who worked as a production coordinator on the set of the Netflix original, says she was "treated horribly" on set. In tweets that have since been made private, she wrote "I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name... We both had braids. She was dark skin and 5'10. I'm 5'5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO