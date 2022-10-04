Read full article on original website
Law & Order Star Addresses John Oliver's Critiques of the Show
Mehcad Brooks wasn't that offended by John Oliver's critique of Law & Order. In response to Oliver's assertions that the franchise "makes a lot of choices that significantly distort the big picture of police" and that the show had turned into a recruitment tool for law enforcement, Brooks wondered if this was such a bad thing.
‘Kindred’: FX Sets Hulu Premiere Date For Series Based On Octavia E. Butler’s Novel – New York Comic Con
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving. Adapted from the novel Kindred by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young...
Jimmy Kimmel 'Didn't Imagine' His Quinta Brunson Emmys Bit Going the Way It Did
Jimmy Kimmel was a little blindsided by how people reacted to his Emmys bit, he admitted to Howard Stern. During an appearance on Stern's SiriusXM show Wednesday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host described how he'd planned the joke beforehand, and why things went a little differently than he'd anticipated. "How...
Doom Patrol Season 4 Sets December Premiere Date — Watch Musical Teaser
If you thought Doom Patrol‘s infamous were-butt battle of Season 3 was a lot to process, just wait until you see what Season 4 has in store for the cheeky little creatures. (Here’s a hint: “Shipoopi!”) Yes, a tightly-choreographed ensemble of were-butts performs a toe-tapping number from The Music Man in the first teaser for the HBO Max series’ upcoming fourth season, as unveiled Sunday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4. One episode will then premiere every Thursday through Jan. 5. Six additional episodes...
The Queer for Fear Docuseries Asks: Is Frankenstein a Gay Horror Movie?
Primetimer's Reviews Editor Mark Blankenship isn't just a TV fan: He's also a movie buff. From time to time, something on the small screen will inspire him to write about a film, which is why Shudder's Queer for Fear inspired this deep dive into Frankenstein. Is Frankenstein's monster actually a...
The Royal Family Reportedly Upset About Upcoming 'Exploitative' Season of The Crown
The royal family wants to make clear that The Crown "is a drama, not a documentary", says "a senior royal source". "It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts," said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast. "Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves."
Netflix Drops LGBTQ Tag From Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story After Backlash
After social media backlash, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Frustrated and angry subscribers had taken to Twitter to express their shock at the categorization, wondering why the series - which stars Evan Peters as infamous serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer - would be labeled LGBTQ, especially given that Dahmer had preyed upon the Milwaukee LGBTQ community when hunting for his victims.
WATCH: Emancipation, Will Smith's First Post-Slap Movie, Gets Trailer & Apple TV+ Release Date
Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith, will premiere on Apple TV+ in December. Apple Original Films announced today that the Antoine Fuqua-helmed film, Smith's first since he slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars, would open in theaters on December 2, and premiere on Apple TV+ December 9. The news comes following speculation that the film may be cancelled or suffer a delay as a result of the Oscars controversy. Smith was banned from attending the Academy Awards for a decade as a result.
Stranger Things' Caleb McLoughlin Says Racism from Fans Has 'Affected Him a Lot'
Caleb McLaughlin has suffered some ugly treatment from fans during his time on Stranger Things. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, McLaughlin revealed that he had experienced racism from fans of the show early on. "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," said McLaughlin, now 20. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV
There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Crew Member Says She Was 'Treated Horribly' On Set
Victims' families aren't the only ones upset about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Kim Alsup, who worked as a production coordinator on the set of the Netflix original, says she was "treated horribly" on set. In tweets that have since been made private, she wrote "I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name... We both had braids. She was dark skin and 5'10. I'm 5'5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too."
WATCH: Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving The Daily Show After Seven Years
Trevor Noah says his time at The Daily Show is coming to an end. During his show last night, Noah announced his plans to exit the show after almost exactly seven years. "One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing… was a feeling of gratitude… There are so many people who make this thing come together, and I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years," said Noah.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series: It's Like 'Being Killed Over and Over'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story might be the most-watched show on Netflix, but Whoopi Goldberg won't be queueing it up any time soon. On Wednesday morning, The View's longtime moderator slammed Monster for "traumatizing" the families of Jeffrey Dahmer's...
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Slams 'Hostile' Viewers Who Called Her a 'Diversity Hire'
You wouldn't like Jameela Jamil when she's angry. The actress, who plays villain Titania on Disney+ original She-Hulk, has long had a reputation for being outspoken online, and this week was no exception. Jamil took to Twitter to slam "hostile" viewers who had criticized the show. After Jamil posted a...
Netflix Horror Series The Midnight Club Breaks World Record for Most Jump Scares
The Midnight Club has only been on Netflix for a few hours, but it's already broken a world record. Mike Flanagan, the macabre mind behind horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, managed to cram 21 separate jump scares into the premiere episode of his latest Netflix series. This tally broke the Guinness World Record for "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode", and Flanagan was presented with the certificate for their achievement during the New York Comic Con panel for The Midnight Club on Thursday.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
HBO Announces Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special
A Harley Quinn holiday special is coming to HBO Max. The streamer announced Friday that Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day will arrive on the platform in February 2023. The special will reveal how Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) enjoy their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, while we also get to see how the rest of the "ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year".
WATCH: Big Mouth Season 6 Debuts Trailer, Adds Guest Voices Adam Levine, Brian Tyree Henry, Steve-O & More
Big Mouth will soon return for more - and with a ton of new voices. Season 6 of Netflix's adult animated comedy will feature the voices of guest stars Adam Levine, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O’Dowd, Cole Escola, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Rogers, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O, and Tyler The Creator, only adding to the series' already-stacked cast.
