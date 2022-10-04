Read full article on original website
Beaches Turks & Caicos Hosts Stunning Destination Wedding
This intimate destination wedding at Beaches Turks & Caicos resort was a weeklong celebration filled with delicious food, unique and elegant decor, and beach-inspired vibes. Chris and Andrea’s love story began through mutual friends. After dating for three years, they knew they were ready for the next step! Secretly working with Andrea’s best friend, Chris planned a surprise proposal. After Andrea’s birthday, her best friend took her out for tacos. Behind the scenes, Chris prepared his apartment with balloons and music. When she returned after dinner, Chris was waiting on one knee saying sweet words of love. When he asked her to be his wife, of course she said yes!
Intimate Outdoor Chapel Wedding in Virginia
Alexis and Tevin tied the knot at their intimate outdoor chapel wedding in Virginia!. They first met during a collaborative photoshoot. Tevin was the photographer and Alexis was the model. A spark ignited and they kept working together, which eventually led them to going on their first date!. Alexis and...
Shonda Stone’s Epic “Stone Island Soiree” in High Point, North Carolina
Certified Event Planner, Interior Designer, Realtor, and soon-to-be Pilot, Shonda Stone, is the ultimate boss lady and we are thrilled to present her company’s fabulous rebranding celebration!. For the last 16 years, multi-faceted entrepreneur, LaShonda Stone, has been operating under Mansion House of Designs creating weddings, lux events, and...
Glamorous Tiffany Blue Wedding in St. Augustine, Florida
Christina and Dacia celebrated their love with a glamorous tiffany blue wedding in St. Augustine, Florida! Their wedding is featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26!. When Christina and Dacia met at work, their first exchange was anything but warm. Still, Christina wanted to get to know Dacia better and turned to her coworker for help, asking him to invite Dacia to hang out. The pair slowly began to develop a friendship during their shifts and eventually grew closer and closer. Christina shares, “We started out as friends, getting to know each other better each time we worked, and then exchanged numbers, it was like talking with my best friend… We fell in love and it’s been growing each and every day!”
Wilde Love Styled Shoot in Mayfair, Central London
With nods to Oscar Wilde, this “Wilde Love” styled shoot in London puts a modern spin on typical aristocratic settings placing Black Love at the forefront. Luxury meets playfulness in this intimate shoot at the Mayfair Townhouse in Central London. Depicting a couple spending a relaxed afternoon at the hotel getting ready for an intimate wedding dinner at The Club, the hotel’s private event space, the shoot “playfully showcase[s] black love in a traditionally British aristocratic setting.”
