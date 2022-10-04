When a part of the Green 3 parking lot on Columbia Street shifted from an annual payment to $2 an hour according to the Daily Evergreen, student concerns arose. Chris Boyan, director of Transportation Services, said that the change arose from a higher demand for hourly parking, according to the previous article. However, to students who already paid for annual passes to the new hourly lots, the change came as a slap in the face.

