Daily Evergreen
ASWSU: student airport transportation and MEChA confirmation
ASWSU plans to continue efforts in assisting student transportation to get to and from the Pullman-Moscow Airport. Senator Andrew Burk, said that in the past there have been efforts to make a shuttle between Pullman and Moscow, however due to low ridership and funding they have had to stop these routes.
OPINION: Transportation Services needs to prioritize students
When a part of the Green 3 parking lot on Columbia Street shifted from an annual payment to $2 an hour according to the Daily Evergreen, student concerns arose. Chris Boyan, director of Transportation Services, said that the change arose from a higher demand for hourly parking, according to the previous article. However, to students who already paid for annual passes to the new hourly lots, the change came as a slap in the face.
Johnson Hall demolition just around the corner
WSU is set to complete its largest demolition project in its history with Johnson Hall, with the interior beginning in the fall and the exterior in the winter. The hall, home to the United States Department of Agriculture and U.S. Agriculture research, will be demolished using robotic jackhammers, according to Pullman Radio.
Swimmers fly into the new season at Fresno
Fresh off a swimmer setting the Gibb Pool record at the Crimson and Gray meet, the WSU swim team looks to take on their first real meet at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Fresno, California. Each swimmer has a promising view of the outcome of the meet. The meet will be...
Cougar volleyball finally back on the Palouse
Following a nine-match road trip over the course of five weeks, WSU volleyball (10-5) finally returns to the friendly confines of Bohler Gym for a 7 p.m. Friday night match versus No. 12 Oregon (10-2). Pukis played at WSU for four years, redshirting her freshman year before starting for the...
Momentum halted: Cougar men’s golf goes from first to 12th
Hoping to follow up an impressive performance at the Husky Invitational, WSU men’s golf failed to show out, placing 12th at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Boulder-hosted, Mark Simpson invitational saw the same lineup as they had in the Husky Invitational for the Cougs,...
WSU instructor pursues animation, marketing for DreamWorks
By day, Angie Howard lives in a world of “Puss in Boots” and “Trolls.” By night, she is giving back to her alma mater as a WSU Global Campus instructor. After dipping her toes into the animation world, Howard said she fell in love with it.
WSU tennis pre-season continues at Husky Invitational
WSU tennis is set to continue the fall preseason as they head to Seattle to take on the Husky Invitational. The team will be competing against three other schools: University of Oregon, DePaul University and the hosting University of Washington. It is the second tournament that the Cougs will be...
