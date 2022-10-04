Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Vineyards, North Naples, Golden Gate, Naples Park, East Naples, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Pelican Bay and Quail Creek Estate. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Miami Springs, Medley, Miami International Airport, Fountainbleau, Tamiami and Virginia Gardens. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...3-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hudspeth County through 400 PM MDT At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Cornudas, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cornudas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Reeves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 13:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Reeves County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Reeves County through 400 PM CDT At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Balmorhea Lake, or 24 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Balmorhea, Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa, Balmorhea State Park, Verhalen and Toyahvale. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 227. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Reeves by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Saragosa, or 29 miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa and Firestone Test Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 210 and 245. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 17:55:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon, Dorado, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 419 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Frederick FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD County. In Virginia, Western Loudoun County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 36-38 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Loudoun FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Frederick MD County. In Virginia, Western Loudoun County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:29:00 Expires: 2022-10-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from stream and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. Target Area: Rota FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Flash flooding may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a monsoon disturbance expected to develop within the eastern sector of the monsoon trough over western coastal waters of the Marianas. Model guidance continues to trend higher in rainfall totals starting tonight, with amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 4 to 6 inches possible through late Tuesday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 12:53:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON AST TODAY The Flood Warning will expire at Noon AST today for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following county, Naguabo. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bracken; Grant; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 06:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...ALong the Alaska Highway. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Astor remains near Record Flood stage and is forecast to rise back up to 4.6 ft by Tuesday and remain in Major flood stage for the foreseeable future. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Sun 9 am 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.5
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will continue to cross the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and are diminishing. Erosion will continue through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight.
