Effective: 2022-10-09 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Lingering high water from Hurricane Ian in late September will keep levels along the Saint Johns river high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Astor remains near Record Flood stage and is forecast to rise back up to 4.6 ft by Tuesday and remain in Major flood stage for the foreseeable future. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.4 Sun 9 am 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO